The Vivaldi browser has a unique feature called Web Panel.

it used to be unique. it was, & remains, a clever wonderful feature, & a real credit to vivaldi devs.

but, it's no longer unique. web panels are also in floorp , & zen , so vivaldi's clever innovation has now spread wider. whilst both these browsers atm are not as far along their development path as vivaldi, w/p's already provide comparable utility in these as in vivaldi.

maybe forbes needs to look a little harder?