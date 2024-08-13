The Best Browser for the social media nightmare we're living in
marialeal Vivaldi Team
Fresh out of the oven, here's an opinion piece on Forbes discussing why Vivaldi is the best browser to manage different social media accounts.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/barrycollins/2024/08/13/the-best-browser-for-the-social-media-nightmare-were-living-in/
mathieulefrancois Patron Ambassador
The Vivaldi browser has a unique feature called Web Panel.
it used to be unique. it was, & remains, a clever wonderful feature, & a real credit to vivaldi devs.
but, it's no longer unique. web panels are also in
floorp, &
zen, so vivaldi's clever innovation has now spread wider. whilst both these browsers atm are not as far along their development path as vivaldi, w/p's already provide comparable utility in these as in vivaldi.
maybe forbes needs to look a little harder?
@ybjrepnfr Edge also has a Side Bar web panel.