I have a simple command chain

that behaves weirdly. I have it assigned to SHIFT+CTRL+A and I have SHIFT+CTRL+PGDOWN assigned to move to the left in tab order. My workflow is to sort tabs in a tab stack, never releasing SHIFT+CTRL and either pressing PGDOWN to go to another tab or A to remove the tab from stack. However, the action misbehaves. Sometimes it goes to the most recent tab (which is in the tabstack to the right of the former position of the removed tab) or sometimes it goes to another tab not in the tabstack (recentish but not most recent as far as I can tell). When I releace SHIFT+CTRL after presing A, it does not seem to happen.

I would like to debug this, but for that I think I would need to display somehow which tab is recent (idelaly I would see a list of tabs by recentness). Is that possible somehow? Maybe it is a race condition, but increasing the delay to 150 does not seem to help (and more interferes with my speed). I am on Linux but not sure if that matters.