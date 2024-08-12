I love the custom search engine. However, one thing I'd like to do is to be able to use it for searching train times. For example, bahn.de's format for a train from Interlaken Ost to Zurich

https://int.bahn.de/en/buchung/fahrplan/suche#sts=true&so=Interlaken Ost&zo=ZURICH

It'd be cool if I could search for something like:

"train Interlaken Ost to Zurich" - train would redirect me to bahn.de (currently possible), then I could split the rest of the search term by "to", so that I can now use the string

https://int.bahn.de/en/buchung/fahrplan/suche#sts=true&so=%1&zo=%2

So that I will automatically look up trains from Interlaken Ost to Zurich.