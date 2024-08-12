@marvinsnell Works fine here - but I am already signed in to that GMail account through OAuth2. I don't know if it would work if I were not already signed in . In principle, it should trigger the Google OAuth2 dialog, but since I was already signed in, it didn't have that chance.

Of course mail and calendar are integrated so, since I already have the relevant GMail account created in Vivaldi Mail client, that may also facilitate things.

Try adding the calendar after you are already signed in to the GMail account, and see if that helps.