Having difficulty adding my google calendar to Vivaldi
This should be simple since there are only two entries but apparently I am missing something as I cannot add my google calendar.
Here are the steps I took.
- click on the + sign to add a calendar
- select Google Calendar then continue
- in the Display Name field I entered Marvin Snell (the same name as my calendar)
- in the username field I entered my email address for that calendar [email protected]
- pressed add account
Result - Forbidden request for the account "Marvin Snell". Possible mismatch in state of client and server
(see attached)
I have verified that the setting "Access permissions for events" is set to Make available to public" (see attached
what else am I missing?
@marvinsnell Works fine here - but I am already signed in to that GMail account through OAuth2. I don't know if it would work if I were not already signed in . In principle, it should trigger the Google OAuth2 dialog, but since I was already signed in, it didn't have that chance.
Of course mail and calendar are integrated so, since I already have the relevant GMail account created in Vivaldi Mail client, that may also facilitate things.
Try adding the calendar after you are already signed in to the GMail account, and see if that helps.
@Ayespy I don't think I am completely understanding you. But maybe the problem is caused by me using a google app pwd instead of AOth2 in setting up my email accounts (I have 4 in total)?
I think my mind is still trying to understand how you were able to log into my gmail account, so much for passkey's and pwd's
@marvinsnell I should have asked, how to setup the OAuth2 for gmail. The last time I did this I had to create a project name and a bunch of other stuff to get a client id and secret. That's why I opted for the app pwd, I'm lazy that way.
@marvinsnell I am logged in to my gmail account, not yours. Whose account it is should not matter. Nor should the name you assign the calendar. As long as you are logged in with the correct credentials, calling it "Eiffel Tower" should work fine.
I haven't used app password with Google since OAuth2 became the default for logging in to Google accounts. You don't have to "set it up" - it's simply how it works unless you force app password. I don't know how the use of app password would affect logging in to the GCal calendar from Vivaldi Calendar. It shouldn't, but if it does, that would be a bug.
@Ayespy Oh, ok when you said you were "already signed in to that GMail account through OAuth2" I thought you meant mine, apparently I was having another senior day!
I am both happy to say I have solved the problem but embarrassed to say the problem was me which is usually the case
As I was blindly clicking next and next and next .... I didn't check the boxes google wanted me to to give Vivaldi access, so once I selected use AOth2 then carefully read each of the following screens I now have a working calendar, Yea.
Thank you for letting me unnecessarily take up your time and for your effort to help. It is appreciated. I will now quietly slip back into my cave and lick my wounds.
regards,
Marvin
