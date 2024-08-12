I really want to change the browser
Really, I'm already tired, the next update and some sites stop opening normally, and most importantly, the browser versions are stable.
The other day I updated it again to 6.8.3381.53 and some sites open as if I stopped in the middle of loading.
Okay, I think I'll install the browser from scratch, maybe the problem will be solved, it hasn't been solved.
Moreover, Edge opens these pages correctly!
And this is not the first time, the next version is being edited, but after a while again in a new way....
Vivaldi keeps me only by grouping tabs!
@Alevpi, not such issues here. Have you tried the troubleshooting steps? Trying to access the page in an Guest Profile, to put Vivaldi in its default mode to rule out settings and extensions?
Most or almost all problems of this type are due to some extensions, also some settings and filterlists in the blocker cn be the cause.
I use Vivaldi since more than 8 Years and I never had problems with it. Sys specs in my signature.
@Alevpi This is probably not Vivaldi. It is almost certainly Vivaldi+something. The something will be extensions, modifications or environmental factors (such as 3rd party security apps or driver conflicts).
I have used Vivaldi on many multiples of machines of different types and OSes since Jan 27, 2015, and no such problems here on any of my devices.
But then, I don't use Extensions with Vivaldi, don't modify it, (changing settings is not a modification), and don't use 3rd party security apps. So I can't test for everything that might affect Vivaldi on your setup.
Also, I noticed that some sites are not working properly and I can't log in. I tried another browser and the same as above everything works fine. I don't use any extensions. I have noticed for some time that more and more errors in the browser and almost no errors are fixed.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pyrlandia7 @Alevpi Check if Vivaldi ad/tracker block too much.
@DoktorG I only use filters that are available in the browser others I do not use. That's not the problem, because it's been happening somehow for two versions back, and I use the browser the same way all the time.
@Pyrlandia7 Do you have any 3rd party security software? You are having an experience which seems local to you, indicating something on your machine is targeting Vivaldi.
@Ayespy I deleted all browser history from the beginning and so far it seems to be fine.
I can log in to sites I couldn't before.
I have deleted everything that can be deleted with a "broom", except passwords.
I installed the browser from 0.
I have a copy of Vivaldi on another computer that has not been updated to the latest version and there is no such problem on it. I also upgraded the latest version of the release to a test version, the problem remained.
Once again, the problem started in the new release, the older one works fine! Other browsers open the same sites normally.
I work as a system administrator, I only have 3 desktop and 2 laptops at home, 2 desktop computers at work and a bunch of servers and workstations....
All 7 computers are virtually mirrored, only different tabs are open in the browser....
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pyrlandia7 said in I really want to change the browser:
it's been happening somehow for two versions back
Means what? Which version worked for you?
@Alevpi said in I really want to change the browser:
I also upgraded the latest version of the release to a test version, the problem remained.
I hope you did not downgrade browser profile to 6.8 after the "test" version (Vivaldi 6.9 Snapshot?) failed.
As a result, I rolled back to the Vivaldi version.6.8.3381.50 and the problems are gone!
@Ayespy
How can you not use Extensions? Without Extensions you're subjected to endless ads, endless distractions, endless crap. Or do you just stay on Vivaldi.net? I guess that would work.
I find Vivaldi's Browser for Windows very irritating to use as it ignores many conventions we're used to. This is a terrible design choice. And Vivaldi's Mail is a total disaster. I can't even log into my Webmail account because I haven't participated enough here. So I'm participating!
This is an example of a company without centralized management. It's very common in tech. Even gigantic Microsoft has similar problems.
Everyone today is so timid, so wary of leading others for fear of appearing like a bully or some other wuss fear. One post from a wuss that catches on can ruin years of career building. No wonder more and more people contract out but even they are vulnerable to political hatchet jobs. The only answer is to work for yourself running a company where nobody knows you work there. It really is that bad today.
@viv2u You sound very unhappy. In general.
I don't use extensions because I don't need them. I don't need to visit sites that are burdened with "endless ads, endless distractions, endless crap." No one does, really.
Vivaldi's management (of the employee-owned company) philosophy works quite well, thank you.
And it happens I do work for myself, my hundreds of clients know who I am and where to find me, and I'm not sure why that's "that bad," (My daughters also run their own companies, each with a huge customer base and, again, it doesn't seem to be a drawback for them that everyone knows them.
Vivaldi Mail, BTW, is my default mail app, and I use it to run my company. It, as part of Vivaldi, is my office. It's kind of great, actually - far from even a partial "disaster," much less a total one.
I don't know if it makes any difference, but that you, in particular, are miserable doesn't mean that the world, Vivaldi and everything are miserable. But I hope things get better for you.
@Ayespy, same for me, I use extension, yes, but no blockers, only those from Vivaldi, which works as it should. In extensions for security an anti fingerprint and an userscript manager, apart only some tools (translations, a little CPU mirror, the forum mod....things like this).
barbudo2005
There's no need to apologize for using extensions, or that it's not that bad because you have so few.
@barbudo2005, of course, there is nothing against extensions to add needed functionality, but it would always be better to use as few as possible, especially now with "so much confidence" that the Chrome Store inspires.
-
Catweazle N° 01 said:
there is nothing against extensions to add needed functionality….
Catweazle N° 02 said:
…but it would always be better to use as few as possible...
So, is it good or not to use extensions?
PS:
“Everything before the word 'but' is horseshit.” - Jon Snow, Game of Thrones.
@barbudo2005, you can use the extensions you want, BUT why will you use more than you really need?
@barbudo2005 said in I really want to change the browser:
So, is it good or not to use extensions?
My two cents: Extension use should be avoided to the maximum degree possible.
- Security-and-privacy-wise, extensions increase the attack surface.
- Extensions are essentially un-monitored and un-regulated. The numbers of ways in which they can introduce compatibility issues, resource-management issues, memory leaks, CPU and GPU hogging issues, race conditions, etc. exceeds the capacity of the imagination. Some extensions are designed as data thieves, and it takes store owners months or years to detect this sometimes.
- Any extension dev can drop support or disappear at any time without warning.
- The browser engine is updated every few weeks creating a "run like hell to stay in the same place" for extension compatibility and...
- Browsers have to be updated to keep pace with the engine updates, and updates to the browser cannot take both engine and extension compatibility into account at the same time, for literally thousands and thousands of extensions.
It is mostly by luck that any given extension that was non-problematic yesterday is still non-problematic today - and there is, and can be, no organized effort to ensure this is and will continue to be the case. You simply have to trust extension devs, in their hundreds and thousands. My trust cannot extend that far.
-
Said:
you can use the extensions you want, BUT why will you use more than you really need?
Who would be stupid enough to install extensions that you don't really need?