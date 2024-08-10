Why does Vivaldi not go where I tell it to go?
-
Ryaniskira
For about a month now Vivaldi just does not go where I tell it to go. For example when I type in "nintendo.com" and press enter Vivaldi, instead of going to nintendo.com, instead goes to a random article I have in my bookmarks that is about Nintendo. How can I restore the default, and decades long standard browser behavior of "When I type in a URL I want to go to that URL, and if I want to go to a bookmark, or a history item, I will purposefully click on that item instead of typing a URL into the URL bar."
Notice in this screen recording I am tying in "nintendo.com" which means I want to go to nintendo.com, amazing concept right? So why does Vivaldi insist on taking me to this random bookmark instead? The desktop browser does not do this, and I have wiped data on the Android app yet it continues to do this. It will not just do this to bookmarks, but history items as well as you can see when I attempt to go to ui.com, but it takes me to a cart page from my [synced] history.
-
@Ryaniskira It sucks, I've been bit too. So until it gets fixed...
Type in where you want to go and then, before you hit Return look at the other suggested links. The one I circled in Red is where you're going to go if you hit Return. If you want to do a search tap on a link I've circled in Green. If you want to go to what you typed in tap on the one circled in Yellow.
Suspect about the time we get used to this it will change again...
-
Ryaniskira
Ahhh so it is a bug. Thank you for the workaround it's what I've been doing personally. I just hoped there was a toggle that I was simply overlooking.
-
@Ryaniskira I haven't seen any settings for this yet. There are other threads complaining about it though
[BUG] Strange search suggestion blocks me searching
How do I disable this? Searching from the address bar shows bookmarks first
-
mib2berlin
@Ryaniskira
Hi, is Nintendo is an affiliate link at your location, did you delete it at some point?
Check your trash bin if it is still there.
-
LordBlizzard
@Ryaniskira it is a bug but it's taking ridiculously long to get fixed for such a crucial thing as entering a freaking address/search term. There was this one cursed app update that broke 4 different things, this one included.
I feel like we're not getting enough feedback from the dev. We report bugs and then it's quiet for weeks or months. There's been I think 3 or 4 app updates since this was reported and none of them fixed this issue 🫤
-
nellaiseemai1
@Ryaniskira
Try this workaround from desktop.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/766108