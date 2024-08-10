For about a month now Vivaldi just does not go where I tell it to go. For example when I type in "nintendo.com" and press enter Vivaldi, instead of going to nintendo.com, instead goes to a random article I have in my bookmarks that is about Nintendo. How can I restore the default, and decades long standard browser behavior of "When I type in a URL I want to go to that URL, and if I want to go to a bookmark, or a history item, I will purposefully click on that item instead of typing a URL into the URL bar."

Notice in this screen recording I am tying in "nintendo.com" which means I want to go to nintendo.com, amazing concept right? So why does Vivaldi insist on taking me to this random bookmark instead? The desktop browser does not do this, and I have wiped data on the Android app yet it continues to do this. It will not just do this to bookmarks, but history items as well as you can see when I attempt to go to ui.com, but it takes me to a cart page from my [synced] history.

Backup gif link