"SafeBreach security researcher Alon Leviev revealed at Black Hat 2024 that two zero-days could be exploited in downgrade attacks to "unpatch" fully updated Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows Server systems and reintroduce old vulnerabilities.

Microsoft issued advisories on the two unpatched zero-days (tracked as CVE-2024-38202 and CVE-2024-21302) in coordination with the Black Hat talk, providing mitigation advice until a fix is released."

"I discovered multiple ways to disable Windows virtualization-based security (VBS), including its features such as Credential Guard and Hypervisor-Protected Code integrity (HVCI), even when enforced with UEFI locks. To my knowledge, this is the first time VBS's UEFI locks have been bypassed without physical access," Leviev revealed."

https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/microsoft/windows-update-downgrade-attack-unpatches-fully-updated-systems/