Hi everyone,

I'm curious to hear your thoughts on which front-end framework is the best choice for beginners in 2024: React, Angular, or Vue?

With so many options available, it can be tough for newcomers to decide where to start. React is super popular and has a huge community, but Angular seems to offer more out-of-the-box features. On the other hand, Vue is known for being user-friendly and easy to learn.

If you were starting out today, which one would you pick and why? Are there any specific resources or tips you'd recommend for learning your preferred framework?

Looking forward to your opinions and advice!