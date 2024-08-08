Incorrect URL opened from notes
-
In Vivaldi 6.8 (and probably others), it very hard to open correct URL from notes (or edit such note).
Let's say you have this note:
address1.com
Some text.
Another text.
address2.com
When you open such a note and click/touch on address1, Vivaldi opens address2. This is not only confusing, but also dangerous if address2 is some risky URL.
I've noticed that it may be related to the cursor location, it's usually at the end when the note is opened. But even when I tried long-touch to move the cursor to address1, it often opened address2.
Another scenario is: When I open a note and want to edit "Some text.", I touch that area, the cursor moves there, but it also immediately opens address2, making it hard to edit that note.
Is there any way to modify this behaviour ? If there is a URL at the end of the note, it is very hard to work with it.
-
mib2berlin
@czvacko
Hi, I test with:
URL Text Text Telephone number Mail address Text URL
And I can reproduce it act strange, it is unpredictable wich URL open.
Please report it to the Vivaldi bug tracker, I can confirm your report internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin VAB-9745
-
mib2berlin
@czvacko
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
Cheers, mib