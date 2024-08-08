In Vivaldi 6.8 (and probably others), it very hard to open correct URL from notes (or edit such note).

Let's say you have this note:

address1.com

Some text.

Another text.

address2.com

When you open such a note and click/touch on address1, Vivaldi opens address2. This is not only confusing, but also dangerous if address2 is some risky URL.

I've noticed that it may be related to the cursor location, it's usually at the end when the note is opened. But even when I tried long-touch to move the cursor to address1, it often opened address2.

Another scenario is: When I open a note and want to edit "Some text.", I touch that area, the cursor moves there, but it also immediately opens address2, making it hard to edit that note.

Is there any way to modify this behaviour ? If there is a URL at the end of the note, it is very hard to work with it.