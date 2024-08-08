Dear Vivaldi Support Team,

I am experiencing an issue accessing the ChatGPT website (https://chat.openai.com) using the Vivaldi browser. Here are the details of the problem:

Problem Description:

Error Message: "Oops, an error occurred!"

Symptoms: The ChatGPT page does not load correctly and displays the error message above. This issue occurs only in Vivaldi, while the site works fine in other browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge.

Steps Taken to Resolve:

Disabled all extensions – The problem persists.

Cleared cache and cookies – The problem persists.

Tried Incognito Mode – The problem persists.

Checked privacy and security settings – I have not noticed any settings that could be affecting the site’s functionality.

Updated Vivaldi – I am using the latest version of the browser.

Tested other browsers – ChatGPT works correctly in other browsers.

System Details:

Operating System: Windows 10

Additional Information: I use various privacy and security settings that may affect site functionality, but none should block JavaScript or cookies.

Actions Taken in Developer Tools:

Additional Notes:

I would prefer not to reset the browser settings or reinstall it: I would like to avoid resetting the browser settings or reinstalling Vivaldi to avoid losing my current configurations and data. I am seeking assistance with resolving this issue without resorting to these actions.

I would appreciate your help in resolving this issue. If you require additional information or further steps from me, I am happy to provide them.

Thank you in advance for your assistance.

Best regards,

qra