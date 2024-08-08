It should be a standard setting to turn off the mute icon and not have to jump through hoops to point the browser to custom CSS to do so. I will wager everyone who has to do this has the common denominator use case that their browser tabs are small relative to the size of their screen and they just want to click on the tab and not accidentally mute the audio of the tab.

Furthermore, the mute audio icon is extremely small relative to the size of the average monitor, so an accidental click is highly likely given the size of the tab space the user has to aim for versus the area that the user has to click on to turn the audio back on (literally the entire size of the screen).

I would posit therefore that the most ideal scenario is that the mute tab feature standard in Chrome is poor design and should be disabled by default.