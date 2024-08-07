Vivaldi opening and then instantly closing
-
SwelteringAction
When I try to open Vivaldi, it opens for a second, and then closes. After it closes I do not see any other vivaldi.exe processes in task manager or process manager.
I have already tried the following:
Restarting Windows
Reinstalling Vivaldi
Trying an older version ( I tried version 6.8.3381.46)
Checking for Windows updates
Doing a Windows "In-place" upgrade.
I am running Windows 11 Home 23H2 Build 22631.3958.
I have an Intel Pentium Gold G6400, 8 GB Ram, and a GTX 1050. (Super powerful, I know)
Any help would be appreciated, thanks!
-
jbvernejoux
Hello,
Try to start vivaldi in "Safe mode", without loading extensions, with this command
vivaldi.exe --disable-extensions
if it starts, then you have to find the bad extension one by one et try to uninstall it... look for it in this usefull forum.
I have same issue with the last version of vivaldi 6.8.3381.50 but on W10 22H2 x64.
For me (but not sure), I suspect extensions : uBlock origin . I yet don't know why
-
mib2berlin
@SwelteringAction
Hi, you can try to start like @jbvernejoux mention with edit the desktop shortcut if you don't want/cant use the command shell.
Maybe a session file is broken, rename the folder Sessions in your profile folder Default.
The folder is in App Data (Hidden folder) \Local\Vivaldi\User Data\
Cheers, mib
-
Even after trying that, it still opens and closes again with no change.
-
@SwelteringAction Start cmd.exe
Run command
start vivaldi --disable-gpu
Did it start?
-
@DoctorG
It did not start.
-
mib2berlin
@SwelteringAction
Hm, did you install Vivaldi for user (Default) or for all users?
May you try a standalone install, create a folder Vivaldi in Downloads for example and use this as install folder.
Cheers, mib
-
It still does not start.
-
@SwelteringAction Which security and/or privacy tools are installed on Windows 11?
-
I only the default Windows Defender installed.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Try uninstall first all versions of Vivaldi
Then reinstall
-
@DoctorG
Even after uninstalling and then reinstalling, it still does not open.
-
@SwelteringAction If you have a Intel GPU and NVidia, the disable the Intel GPU in BIOS or Intel GPU settings panel.
Try again.
-
@DoctorG
After telling the BIOS to use my dedicated GPU, it still doesn't open. I tried booting into my old Windows 10 install on the same computer, opened Vivaldi and it worked just fine. After trying to open the install from Windows 10 in my Windows 11 install, it would not open either.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@SwelteringAction said in Vivaldi opening and then instantly closing:
Windows 11 Home 23H2 Build 22631.3958.
I run Windows 11 Pro 23H2 Build 22631.3958 adn have no issues to start Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53.
I am really out of ideas what that could be on your PC.
-
@DoctorG
I'll keep updating my version of Vivaldi whenever updates come out and see if it ever starts working again.
-
mib2berlin
@SwelteringAction
Please open the command shell.
Windows key+R
Type cmd
Enter
Copy paste
start vivaldi --enable-logging --v=1
into the command shell
Enter
This should give you a log in the CMD like:
start vivaldi --enable-logging --v=1 C:\Users\username>[0808/221320.461:INFO:update_notifier_main.cc(635)] *** 6.8.3381.50 *** [0808/221320.513:INFO:update_notifier_main.cc(637)] "C:\Users\username\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\update_notifier.exe" --verbose-logging --launch-if-enabled --browser-startup [0808/221320.755:INFO:update_notifier_manager.cc(526)] Starting a new update check, mode=4 [0808/221320.811:INFO:update_notifier_manager.cc(288)] Downloading an appcast from https://update.vivaldi.com/update/1.0/public/appcast.x64.xml
Maybe we can see useful error messages.
-
@SwelteringAction Check if you temporary folder is not filled too much.
Enter
%TEMP%in Explorer adress to open the folder and delete contents.
-
@mib2berlin
Sorry it took so long, but here it is:
C:\Users\compu>start vivaldi --enable-logging --v=1
C:\Users\compu>[0808/154632.529:INFO:update_notifier_main.cc(635)]
*** 6.8.3381.53 ***
[0808/154632.539:INFO:update_notifier_main.cc(637)] "C:\Users\compu\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\update_notifier.exe" --verbose-logging --launch-if-enabled --browser-startup
[0808/154632.846:INFO:update_notifier_manager.cc(526)] Starting a new update check, mode=4
[0808/154632.987:INFO:update_notifier_manager.cc(288)] Downloading an appcast from https://update.vivaldi.com/update/1.0/public/appcast.x64.xml
[0808/154633.881:INFO:update_notifier_manager.cc(585)] No update: update version 6.8.3381.53 <= installed version 6.8.3381.53
[0808/154633.881:INFO:update_notifier_manager.cc(789)] Update check finished in 1.03608 s
[0808/154633.882:INFO:update_notifier_main.cc(770)] exit_code=0
-
@DoctorG
After deleting what I could out of the TEMP folder, some of it was being used by Steam and Edge, it still couldn't open, I did what mib2berlin said and posted the terminal output earlier.