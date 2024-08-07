When I try to open Vivaldi, it opens for a second, and then closes. After it closes I do not see any other vivaldi.exe processes in task manager or process manager.

I have already tried the following:

Restarting Windows

Reinstalling Vivaldi

Trying an older version ( I tried version 6.8.3381.46)

Checking for Windows updates

Doing a Windows "In-place" upgrade.

I am running Windows 11 Home 23H2 Build 22631.3958.

I have an Intel Pentium Gold G6400, 8 GB Ram, and a GTX 1050. (Super powerful, I know)

Any help would be appreciated, thanks!