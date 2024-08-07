Tasks & Calendar sync (Timing and other issues)
Hi All,
Im new Vivaldi and I just love it, im not sure how I didnt know about this before!
I am have issues with syncing Google Tasks and Apple reminders.
# GOOGLE TASKS
I note this was an issue noticed from 2021 (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/59627/calendar-task-display-bug/42?lang=en-US&page=3)
The task due date always has a discrepancy between Vivaldi and G Tasks.
# Apple Reminders
I have apple calendar synced. When setting a task on Vivaldi, it has the option of choosing Apple Reminders, but that doesnt show up on my Apple phone or the web reminders.
...I can provide screenshots or video showing this behaviour if needed?
Hope someone can help with this. Thanks.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
sorry didnt fully read the issue someone who knows ios will need to respond
@mikeyb2001 Sorry i should've mentioned I'm using Windows 11 Pro not iOS. Below are the details:
Vivaldi: 6.8.3381.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision: 15b94fed53cd008a92a36f14960ba30171a69f4d
OS: Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3958)
@SMalaika
Hi, we just need a user use Apple reminders.
The bug with Google tasks appear on the wrong day was fixed some time ago.
I don't use tasks usually but create one in the Vivaldi calendar on Wednesday appear in the G. calendar Wednesday.
It work the other way around too.
Here is what happens. When I put a task on google tasks (or the other way around from Vivaldi to g tasks), it is created correctly (correct date).
When I drag the task in Vivaldi calendar, it records the '-1' day.
There is also a bug that when I edit the task on Vivaldi after original creation it then adjusts the day '-1' days just as before....
I guess i can continue testing to see pinpoint more incorrect behavior here but yes def still not working correctly.
@SMalaika
I am sorry but I don't understand the '-1' day behave.
I guess a user familiar with tasks can help better here.
Thanks for trying anyway.
What I meant by '-1 day' is that the due date 'changes 1 day backwards' from the due date set in the task.
This only happens when I 'shift' the task from the calendar current due date (for example 10 Sep) and drag it to say 9 Sep.
So the result is that on Vivaldi, the task is in the 9 Sep box in calendar, but on Google tasks it records the date as 8 Sep.
This is exactly 1 example of the behavior i captured in the screenshot I included in the earlier post.
@SMalaika
Ah, I can reproduce it in the latest snapshot (Beta) build of Vivaldi 6.9 but not in a newer internal build.
I pinged a developer to check this, I update you what to do, a bug report, for example.
Cheers, mib
@SMalaika
Hi, there is no report in the Vivaldi bug tracker, please report it.
I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib