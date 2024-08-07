Hi All,

Im new Vivaldi and I just love it, im not sure how I didnt know about this before!

I am have issues with syncing Google Tasks and Apple reminders.

# GOOGLE TASKS

I note this was an issue noticed from 2021 (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/59627/calendar-task-display-bug/42?lang=en-US&page=3)

The task due date always has a discrepancy between Vivaldi and G Tasks.

# Apple Reminders

I have apple calendar synced. When setting a task on Vivaldi, it has the option of choosing Apple Reminders, but that doesnt show up on my Apple phone or the web reminders.

...I can provide screenshots or video showing this behaviour if needed?

Hope someone can help with this. Thanks.