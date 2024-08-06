Hello all.

I love Vivaldi Workspaces. I am a Private Investigator, and being able to maintain many open pages for each one of my cases separately, while bouncing around back and forth between cases, is awesome.

My usual OS is Ubuntu, but there are certain cases that I will use Kali Linux for, on a Virtual Machine. In layman's terms; I use a different device, with a slightly different operating system.

I can install Vivaldi, I can login, but for some reason I can't get it to sync across with my other devices. It tells me the "sync has been disabled by your administrator", but that's nonsense as I am the administrator.

I have tried everything. Any help would be appreciated; I have much better tools available to me on the OS installed on the Virtual Machine, but I need my Bookmark stack and Workspaces to really take advantage.