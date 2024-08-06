Printing from browser seems to always align content 'borderlessly' to the edge of the paper (which means it gets cut off)
When printing documents such as shipping labels using the browser dialogue, the browser preview always seems to align the label right to the edge of the paper as if it was printing borderlessly... but without any options to turn borderless printing on/off.
This means the edges get cut off. Which doesn't often matter for labels, but isn't ideal as a default.
On Edge the default for the exact same label centres the label in the middle of the page, so it's not an issue with the label but instead seems to be whatever default layout Vivaldi uses when printing, and there's no available settings in the print dialogue to change that as far as I can tell.
@nirin I can not test printing of labels wihout a test document.
Had you checked Ctrl+P → Settings → More Settings → Margins in Print preview page?
Interestingly, the 'more settings' available when doing ctrl+p is different to the more settings available when printing a label it seems.
The label seems to get saved as a pdf onto my computer before the dialogue appears, so I guess it might be specific to either pdf files, or files saved to the PC.
But I will try changing the margins in the ctrl+p version and see if it carries over to the other version. Never know.
Edit: no. The ctrl+p version has default margins (which is correct) and even if I set a custom margin, it doesn't carry over to the printing of .pdf files via the browser. So it seems to be a bug with vivaldi and pdfs I guess.
If I open the pdf in acrobat to print it, it defaults to 'centre of page' same as Edge does, so Edge and acrobat use the same logic or whatever for pdfs. Vivaldi (for some reason) is doing its own thing.
@nirin You get the label as a PDF from a customer or webpage, and open PDF in Vivaldi's PDF view?
I do not know how the label is generated. Can i get one as a example? Can you explain how i can create one?
It's just an Evri shipping label created by vinted. Seems to do the same with royal mail shipping labels too.
Doesn't do it with pdfs which are A4 size by default, so seems to just be an issue with label-sized pdfs (which don't have built in margins in the file I guess)
https://e.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZzytgZUY1Nn2morxLbS5maLmwlhQJh77wV
This is an old label so it doesn't matter if I shared it as it wouldn't work for anyone anyway haha.
@nirin Ah, i see, margins can not be set.
And the print function does not use the object size as page size but the one which is set by printer. And it can not be moved on printer page or sntered vertical/horizontal.
If the generated label (PDF) could have its own margin, would be better.
Edge's 127.0.2651.86 preview can center the object on page, Vivaldi's cant, same on Chromium 127.0.6533.89 and 129
I do not understand why there is no Margin setting in Advances Options of print preview.
Bad Chrome viewer! Perhaps a Chromium bug.
Sad to say: you should use MS Edge for printing such labels.
I'm sorry but I don't think that an answer of "Vivaldi can't do it, I recommend you use Edge instead" is really a good answer lol.
Is there a bug report or something? As this is clearly a vivaldi bug that should get fixed.
@nirin My answer was the easiest way for you to print such PDF without installing a extra PDF viewer.
@nirin said in Printing from browser seems to always align content 'borderlessly' to the edge of the paper (which means it gets cut off):
As this is clearly a vivaldi bug that should get fixed
Bugreport to Chromium develpment team:
🪲 https://issues.chromium.org/issues/357889499
@nirin Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Pathduck
As this is clearly a vivaldi bug
I don't see how this is "clearly" a Vivaldi problem, if it behaves exactly the same in Chromium/Chrome/Opera/Brave. It's just Chromium's crappy PDF viewer and print implementation.
Comparing with Edge is unfair, as Microsoft has made their own PDF/Print implementation - after all they have the developers and $$$ to do so. Vivaldi does not and will likely never have the resources to improve this outside Chromium's code.
DoctorG
@Pathduck said in Printing from browser seems to always align content 'borderlessly' to the edge of the paper (which means it gets cut off):
Comparing with Edge is unfair
On WIndows it is fair. If Microsoft can fix their PDF print, then Chrom(e)ium can do it, too.
But it seems more and more Chromium is not made for commercial use.
Alle this free/open software devs crap more and more useful features in print (Mozilla, Chromium got worse the last years).
Users of the world, understand that Vivaldi is not this:
Except that Chrome/Edge/Chromium by default handles the pdf file in a better way (leaving it in the centre of the page, so it can be printed by all printers).
Vivaldi didn't keep default behaviour. The devs purposely put effort into changing this pdf behaviour, and this resulted in the pdf handling being broken.
If the devs purposely made changes, and introduced bugs as a result, then it's perfectly valid for me to suggest that this is a bug that should be reported, and therefore fixed.
I am not expecting Vivaldi to be a swiss army knife, and I am not expecting it to be some expert pdf handling tool. I just wanted it to have the same basic functionality that the engine it is based upon already had.
Or, alternatively, if they don't want to have anything to do with pdf functionality, then they can remove the functionality entirely. Don't half ass it.
@nirin said in Printing from browser seems to always align content 'borderlessly' to the edge of the paper (which means it gets cut off):
Except that Chrome/Edge/Chromium by default handles the pdf file in a better way (leaving it in the centre of the page, so it can be printed by all printers).
I think people were saying that Chrome/Chromium behave the same way as Vivaldi. Does it work properly for you in Chrome?
@nomadic said in Printing from browser seems to always align content 'borderlessly' to the edge of the paper (which means it gets cut off):
@nirin said in Printing from browser seems to always align content 'borderlessly' to the edge of the paper (which means it gets cut off):
Except that Chrome/Edge/Chromium by default handles the pdf file in a better way (leaving it in the centre of the page, so it can be printed by all printers).
I think people were saying that Chrome/Chromium behave the same way as Vivaldi. Does it work properly for you in Chrome?
My mistake, I know that Chrome used to handle pdfs (for printing) in the same was as Edge, but it has been a long time since I used Chrome (I have been on Edge for a couple years or more) and it seems that currently Chrome handles pdfs the same way as Vivaldi, so I guess something changed over the years!
Oh well, it still functions, just would be nice if the margin settings appeared.
@nirin I fear they are not willing to fix it as such with PDF exists since 2015!!! ⇒ https://issues.chromium.org/issues/41151628
No fun, the chromium devs have it as feature request.
DoctorG
Better not to wait until Chromium devs wake up from their decade long winter sleep. And Vivaldi? has got the same PDF disease, and can not fix. SCNR
Sad to say, but Best fix is: Use Firefox or Edge or LibreOffice Draw or a PDF viewer program to print PDF.
Said:
Sad to say, but Best fix is…..
It is not sad.
Sorry, but don't excuse users who complain about silly and petty things.
If you want to handle PDF use a dedicated application.