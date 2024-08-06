@DoctorG

Interestingly, the 'more settings' available when doing ctrl+p is different to the more settings available when printing a label it seems.

The label seems to get saved as a pdf onto my computer before the dialogue appears, so I guess it might be specific to either pdf files, or files saved to the PC.

But I will try changing the margins in the ctrl+p version and see if it carries over to the other version. Never know.

Edit: no. The ctrl+p version has default margins (which is correct) and even if I set a custom margin, it doesn't carry over to the printing of .pdf files via the browser. So it seems to be a bug with vivaldi and pdfs I guess.

If I open the pdf in acrobat to print it, it defaults to 'centre of page' same as Edge does, so Edge and acrobat use the same logic or whatever for pdfs. Vivaldi (for some reason) is doing its own thing.