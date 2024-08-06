A feature of the Speed Dial screen is really annoying me.

If you press/hold a link too long and drag it ontop of another, it creates a folder and puts the 2 links into it.

This isn't a terrible feature and if its your intention., its quite nice. But when you don't mean to do it, its annoying. And I seem to be doing it lots, by accident.

Reversing the process is fairly simple.. But you have to take both links out of the folder.. Move them back to their correct position... And then delete the folder.

Is there any way to disable the "folder creation" option in this view?