Hi y'all,

Hope you can help - until recently, about a month or two ago, I did not have this issue, but after that, I am no longer able to do conversations via facebook messenger or duo/meet for google, as I am not able to change the website permissions for messenger.com and duo (meet.google.com) - along with all other sites...

Enclosing some screenshots, hope someone might be able to help. Have tried disabling extensions, and allowed for trackers and ads, but to no avail.

Oh... forgot to mention this is for my main profile - testing in a different Vivaldi profile I do not experience this issue.