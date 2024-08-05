Unable to change website permissions
nakedlefty
Hi y'all,
Hope you can help - until recently, about a month or two ago, I did not have this issue, but after that, I am no longer able to do conversations via facebook messenger or duo/meet for google, as I am not able to change the website permissions for messenger.com and duo (meet.google.com) - along with all other sites...
Enclosing some screenshots, hope someone might be able to help. Have tried disabling extensions, and allowed for trackers and ads, but to no avail.
Oh... forgot to mention this is for my main profile - testing in a different Vivaldi profile I do not experience this issue.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@nakedlefty Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
It's pretty much obvious what's going on - permissions are blocked by an extension, it says so right there.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Thank you for the quick reply. So... resetting configuration settings to default for privacy and security, and disabling all extensions, adblockers etc. did not solve issue.
Testing in new profile pages and settings seem to work as intended.
Even though as it states on the website permissions pages, and that it should be obvious that it's an add-on/extension that's the culprit, I cannot seem to find the extension doing so, as disabling all extensions had no effect.
Any other hints/clues to solving issue are welcomed.
Also, Vivaldi is up to date - experiencing same issue in Brave, but I know that might be another can of worms.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
Did you restart the browser after disabling them?
experiencing same issue in Brave
Another indication that this is not Vivaldi's doing, but something you've installed.
Some malicious or company policy installed extensions can be set to hidden.
Go to
chrome://systemand expand the Extensions sections.
Might give you a clue what's going on.
Post the text here, might help but I have no idea what's wrong on your system.
Restarted browser after disabled extensions
It's my personal pc, and am a bit confounded by the issue having cropped up on my main profile for Vivaldi, and only profile for Brave. Thought it could have been VPN related issue - often use PIA - but since messenger and meet.google.com both work fine in a new Vivaldi profile, and Edge - I'm a bit at a lose for where to start/continue trouble shotting. Bitward and uBlock Origin are the only extension installed across all 3 browsers.
Here's the expanded list of extensions without IDs from chrome://system (vivaldi://system)
Web Store : version 0_2
Vivaldi Picture-In-Picture : version 1_0
Vivaldi Theme Store : version 1_0
Chromium PDF Viewer : version 1
Vivaldi : version 62316_16471_557_1109
Google Hangouts : version 1_3_21
(Web Store and Google Hangouts I see are (re-)enabled by when resetting Privacy and Security page ot it's defaults)
@Pathduck Well is my face red now. Sorry and thank you for your patience and assistance.
Turns out, even though disabled, it was the PIA (Private Internet Access) extension/plug-in that was the culprit. Once removed, it seems that Website settings/permissions have resumed their "usual" behaviour.
Thank you again @Pathduck + GO TEAM VIVALDI!
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@nakedlefty Well done
I did some searching earlier, and did find several Reddit topics about PIA and it overriding website permissions. PIA also installs itself as a "background app" so might trigger changes in the browser even with the extension disabled.
It sucks that an extension that claims to be a VPN also messes with browser settings like this. Possibly there's a setting to change stuff on a per-site basis - since it's a paid extension, I'd check with their support
@Pathduck I thank you, again - kindly, also for the follow-up.
I have generally been running either with full VPN on the connection or directly via my ISP - Had just installed the PIA extension as a nice alternative to doing split tunneling or just starting the VPN for a browser when needed, the need has not been there really so extension has been disabled yet installed for a fair bit.
Thanks again for the quick responses and tips/tricks and hints
One team, one dream - GO TEAM!