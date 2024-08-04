From what I can tell, when a Vivaldi Calendar login session expires, then Vivaldi will just go ahead and throw a login popup window that claims input focus.

This leads to an intensely nasty UX when you are currently doing something important that requires continuous input focus, such as a competitive match.

What's more, without investigation you have no idea why this login window pops up all of a sudden. You may even feel like it's some sort of fishing attempt. When you just close it, then it will pop up again a couple of minutes later (I assume in the interval Vivaldi tries to refresh the calendar), taking away input focus each time. You may not be in a situation where you have the time to interrupt what you currently doing to enter your Vivaldi credentials.

This is not bad enough to make me switch to another browser as it happens rarely (presumably the session lifetime of a Vivaldi Calendar login lasts a month or so), but man when it happens it can be potentially day-ruining. The thing with the session lifetime is just my assumption, of course. Perhaps I am wrong here, and it the login prompt pops up under different (even less predictable) conditions.

Interestingly, this issue doesn't appear to ever happen with Sync. I assume it would also happen with Mail as that's pretty much the same system as Calendar, no? So I hope that Calendar & Mail can be configured just like Sync, where re-entering your credentials is never required (unless they changed, of course). Alternatively, please come up with an alternative way of prompting the user to re-enter their credentials that does not claim input focus.