Dr.Flay Translator
WebSim is an AI powered web designer, where you can make almost anything you can imagine then prompt.
There have been plenty of games made of varying standards, but AI best suits narrative games.
One of the WebSim users recently made a game very much set in the universe of the Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy, but featuring you instead of the regular characters.
Due to the nature of this "choose your own adventure" you always have to option of typing your own response so can direct the game in directions you want.
Alien Arrival by GeekyMonkey
https://websim.ai/@geekymonkey/alien-arrival-ai-interactive
He also made a romantic comedy game about a man and his robot
Robomance
https://websim.ai/@geekymonkey/robomance-ai-interactive-story
After playing several games of Alien Arrival (with very different plots) I was Inspired to make my own adventures in the same universe (because I am a massive Douglas Adams fan).
Cosmic Hangover
https://websim.ai/@DocFlay/cosmic-hangover-an-absurdly-interactive-experience
Pangalactic Hangover
https://websim.ai/@DocFlay/pangalactic-hangover-an-absurdly-interactive-exper
NOTE: To get the AI to generate new pages you do have to be logged in with a discord or google account. The tokens are limited but you get more than enough.
I figured the Discworld universe also has enough material to provide a rich texture, so behold. . . another drunken adventure.
Hair of the Wyrm
https://websim.ai/@DocFlay/hair-of-the-wyrm-a-discworld-hangover-quest
Keeping with the comedy but without the hangover (unless you help Dave to drink all the lager)
Red Dwarf: A Smegheaded Adventure
https://websim.ai/@DocFlay/red-dwarf-a-smegheaded-adventure
4 games set in the Judge Dredd universe
Mega-City One Mayhem
Find out who stole your identity, or start a new life in the Mega City. the choice is yours.
https://websim.ai/@DocFlay/mega-city-one-mayhem-a-judge-dredd-interactive-exp
Mega-City Exodus
. . . or play the role of the identity thief, and start a new life in one of the vast Mega Cities around the world.
https://websim.ai/@DocFlay/mega-city-exodus-a-judge-dredd-interactive-ex
The Rookie Chronicles
Now is your chance to make your mark as a Judge as you are assigned to a senior judge for your final training.
https://websim.ai/@DocFlay/mega-city-one-the-rookie-chronicles
The Long Walk
A Judge does not retire when they mess up. They go and take justice to the outside world.
Time to leave the city and head into the jaws of hell.
https://websim.ai/@DocFlay/the-long-walk-a-judge-dredd-interactive-exper
2 games set in dystopian near-future timelines
Take on the role of an LAPD Blade Runner in the wake of Deckard's most crazy case.
Lets just hope your next case through that door is not so problematic.
https://websim.ai/@DocFlay/blade-runner-electric-dreams
The Vurt fuelled freakish future on the streets of Manchester are no place for the lost.
Can you find the truth behind your identity deep in the Vurt, or will the Vurt consume you ?
https://websim.ai/@DocFlay/vurt-journey-a-featheringly-interactive-experience
https://wikipedia.org/wiki/Vurt
2 games for the SCP fans
SCP Foundation: D-Class Orientation
First day as a D-Class personnel in an undisclosed location. Fingers crossed the day goes well eh.
https://websim.ai/@DocFlay/scp-foundation-d-class-orientation
SCP Foundation: New Recruit Orientation
First day employed (thankfuly) at an SCP facility. What could go wrong eh they only hire the best.
https://websim.ai/@DocFlay/scp-foundation-new-recruit-orientation