WebSim is an AI powered web designer, where you can make almost anything you can imagine then prompt.

There have been plenty of games made of varying standards, but AI best suits narrative games.

One of the WebSim users recently made a game very much set in the universe of the Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy, but featuring you instead of the regular characters.

Due to the nature of this "choose your own adventure" you always have to option of typing your own response so can direct the game in directions you want.

Alien Arrival by GeekyMonkey



https://websim.ai/@geekymonkey/alien-arrival-ai-interactive

He also made a romantic comedy game about a man and his robot

Robomance

https://websim.ai/@geekymonkey/robomance-ai-interactive-story

After playing several games of Alien Arrival (with very different plots) I was Inspired to make my own adventures in the same universe (because I am a massive Douglas Adams fan).

Cosmic Hangover

https://websim.ai/@DocFlay/cosmic-hangover-an-absurdly-interactive-experience

Pangalactic Hangover

https://websim.ai/@DocFlay/pangalactic-hangover-an-absurdly-interactive-exper

NOTE: To get the AI to generate new pages you do have to be logged in with a discord or google account. The tokens are limited but you get more than enough.