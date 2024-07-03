Netflix and Vivaldi on android auto
-
stickyshocker
I want to be able to use Netflix in the car for the kids (while we wait for the wife doing her things lol) however I get e100 error and it won’t play. I’ve spoken with Netflix and they said Vivaldi is stopping it playing with extensions, however there is nowhere to stop any extensions.
Any help would be great, paramount plus works fine as well as prime video
-
Z Zalex108 moved this topic from Vivaldi for Android
-
Hi!
This topic has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/764063
Please,
Continue there.
--
PS! Often you'll get an answer to your question faster by using the search function.
Thank you
-
Z Zalex108 locked this topic