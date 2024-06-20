I apologize if I posted this on wrong section.... so if, please moderators, transfer it to correct place.

I've been using Vivaldi for couple of years now and really satisfied. But recently I got to a problem.

In my address bar, when I opened drop down arrow, I always got a list of my most visited sites. But recently, in last couple of months those sites were slowly disappearing from that menu. Each time, there was one less ... and now, everything is gone. Sometimes I tried to put one site back, meaning that I'd enter an URL and click enter... and did it for couple of times, so the address came back to that drop down list.

Now... nothing is there. No more most visited pages. Did something change in Vivaldi?

I still have history in address bar, when I start typing, but really miss those most visited pages.

And I did not change any settings anywhere. Those pages were just starting to disappear.

How can I get that feature back?

I am using Win10, latest version of Vivaldi wit ublock origin.