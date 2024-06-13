Zero Tolerance with users who violate forum rules
-
This type of character is NEVER going to be happy, and deep down they are serial complainers.
The only way to fight them is to have Zero Tolerance with them, that is to say, the first time they violate the rules they will be blocked by the administrators.
If this is not done, their garbage will continue to be seen by other users causing a bad environment and leaving the feeling that the problems are not solved, without taking into account that many times they are trifles.
Also, when a user is blocked by the administrators, a notification similar to the one that appears when there is an update of the forum should appear, in which it is said for a week:
"User XYZ has been blocked for violating forum rules".
Soft policies are no good with this type of person, you must be tough to teach a lesson to others of the same type. This is the only way to keep the forum clean of trash.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@barbudo2005
I don't see this so blatantly.
I am in favor of a considered, balanced approach.
But this topic is currently being discussed at length in the "Private Ambassador Forum".
For good reason.
-
Said:
I don't see this so blatantly.
I am in favor of a considered, balanced approach.
That very soft policy leads nowhere.
Laws are made to be obeyed.
Keeping proportions the world is the way it is because of a soft policy.
This kind of character corresponds to 0.001% of the users that use the forum. Does the Vivaldi Community "lose" anything by blocking them?
Absolutely nothing and the environment of the forum is significantly damaged.
-
@ingolftopf said in Zero Tolerance with users who violate forum rules:
Every Ambassador and anyone who would like to become one is invited to join in.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98339/some-users-act-like-agressive-trolls
"Oops! Access Denied"
-
@barbudo2005 said in Zero Tolerance with users who violate forum rules:
That very soft policy leads nowhere.
I see this differently.
I have and am currently having different experiences.
Keeping proportions the world is the way it is because of a soft policy.
You could argue about that now
-
@iAN-CooG said in Zero Tolerance with users who violate forum rules:
@ingolftopf said in Zero Tolerance with users who violate forum rules:
Every Ambassador and anyone who would like to become one is invited to join in.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98339/some-users-act-like-agressive-trolls
"Oops! Access Denied"
Yes
Because you are not (yet?) an Ambassador.
-
I challenge you to make a survey among the users of the Forum to make it a fully democratic decision.
The question would be the following:
"Do you agree to block the user who flagrantly violates the rules of the forum just once?"
YES
NO
So that it is not so "hard":
First time for 3 months, second time for 6 months and third time forever.
-
@barbudo2005
Yes,
I think such a gradual reaction is good.
But I don't want to beat you to it.
It's your idea and that's why I think it would be good if you started such a survey here.
I would also support you in this.
-
barbudo2005
Said:
it would be good if you started such a survey here.
I don't have the tools to do a proper survey.
Just like a country, the sovereignty of the Forum belongs to the users. Be democratic, do the poll and accept the results.
This problem has been going on for several years, enough is enough!!!!
-
I'm certain that I have violated forum rules more than once and made some people more than unhappy. Sometimes I have apologized and things were corrected. A zero tolerance policy might have led to me being banned. I don't like that thought. I think the current system works for the most part. Thanks moderators!
-
Said:
Sometimes I have apologized and things were corrected. A zero tolerance policy might have led to me being banned.
How bad would it have been if you had been unable to post for 3 months or just 1 month if you downgrade?
We are talking about stubborn people.
Said:
I think the current system works for the most part.
Experience shows that over the years this has remained constant because new users of this type are always appearing.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@barbudo2005
I think you could ask readers to make a statement here.
But we also have the 'Mastodon' Vivaldi instance.
You could start a "real poll" there.
Of course, none of this can be representative.
But it would give a small picture of opinions.
-
@ingolftopf, I think it would be counterproductive to be too strict, this only creates an oppressive atmosphere in the forum, but I do agree to ban users who continue their rudeness after 2-3 warnings from the moderation.
-
@barbudo2005 said in Zero Tolerance with users who violate forum rules:
We are talking about stubborn people.
Yes,
and you can also reach them sometimes, sometimes more often.
Like for example @PATHDUCK, one of our good moderators, often does it here.
-
Said:
Like for example @PATHDUCK, one of our good moderators, often does it here.
Please, a little more respect. How are you going to compare @pathduck to these characters!!!!
I've always agreed with the tone he uses in his "harsher" comments. Are we children to be treated with "affection" when you say stupid things?
-
@ingolftopf, @Pathduck does a good job, as a normal user I can only report bad behavior to make the moderators' job easier. I don't think that a PM from a normal user to these subjects will make much sense, other than receiving more insults in response, this is the staff's job. to send a warning with strike 1, 2, 3 before pressing the button with the
-
@barbudo2005 said in Zero Tolerance with users who violate forum rules:
Please, a little more respect. How are you going to compare @pathduck to these characters!!!!
Calm down please :-). @ingolftopf said that @Pathduck was a good moderator who is able to reach stubborn people and get them to behave.
4 exclamation marks tell me that we need to get everyone's blood pressure down. It's good to disagree, otherwise discussions would have no point
-
I am calm. Clearly I misunderstood what @ingolftopf meant.
-
@barbudo2005 Zero Tolerance is not Vivaldi's policy and I don't think it ever will be.
We want the community to be welcoming, and part of that is tolerance for how people express themselves, within reason.
When it becomes clear that the person is not just emotional or exhibiting poor self-control, but is actually malicious, or totally fine with (or actually prefers) causing others grief, then we warn/caution, then probably ban for a limited time, then ban forever, if the destructive participation continues. Sometimes, several of us will even discuss with each other and a community admin whether a ban is justified, because we don't want people to feel treated unjustly, nor do we want others to feel intimidated or oppressed by rigid and unforgiving standards.
Moderators are given guidance from community admins not to overreact nor to give the strictest penalty for the mildest offense. If a user feels they have to vent, we don't kick them out for that - even if they say unkind things about Vivaldi, Devs or whatever - especially if they rein it in, and apologize for having gone overboard.
-
Ok. I will not mention the subject any further.