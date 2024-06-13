This type of character is NEVER going to be happy, and deep down they are serial complainers.

The only way to fight them is to have Zero Tolerance with them, that is to say, the first time they violate the rules they will be blocked by the administrators.

If this is not done, their garbage will continue to be seen by other users causing a bad environment and leaving the feeling that the problems are not solved, without taking into account that many times they are trifles.

Also, when a user is blocked by the administrators, a notification similar to the one that appears when there is an update of the forum should appear, in which it is said for a week:

"User XYZ has been blocked for violating forum rules".

Soft policies are no good with this type of person, you must be tough to teach a lesson to others of the same type. This is the only way to keep the forum clean of trash.