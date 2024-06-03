Can't install extensions from Chrome Web Store anymore
-
I haven't really installed a lot of extensions lately, so I don't know how long this issue has been going on, but...
I can no longer install extensions from the Chrome Web Store. The "Add to Chrome" button is greyed out on all extension pages. (Yes, the Web Store extension is enabled in Vivaldi).
Vivaldi version 6.8.3371.4 on Windows 11.
-
@Davikar Seems likely a problem local to you.
Have you tried with a clean profile?
-
@Ayespy No, but I have two different profiles with the same problem.
-
@Davikar And do both of those profiles have extensions installed already?
-
@Davikar OK, I take it back. Broken on my Snapshot as well. Let me see if that's already been reported.
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
Does this have to do with Manifest v3?
-
@RiveDroite I shouldn't think so.
-
@Davikar I can't find a report of this. Would you report it on the bug tracker and report the number here, so I can confirm it?
-
@Ayespy I've sent a report now, it's VB-107028.
-
@Davikar OK. I have confirmed it.
-
FYI, I just tested Chrome 126 Beta, and it does not get an enabled install button for extensions, either.
This suggests that this is a Google decision, either in the store, or in the Chromium source for v126 (v125 works)
-
@yngve So Google has decided one can only install extensions if they run Chrome, and all Chromium-based browsers are now excluded?
-
@yngve I suppose everyone will have to start downloading and sideloading extension files.
-
@Ayespy Note that I said [Google] Chrome 126 Beta
-
@yngve I see that. Hmm. That kind of invalidates the existence of the chrome webstore for desktops. OR, they broke it by accident, and will put out an update fixing it.
-
Hmm, well the last snapshot does use Chrome 126. I also found an extension that does have an enabled install button,
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/tts-text-to-speech-voice/npdkkcjlmhcnnaoobfdjndibfkkhhdfn?hl=en-US&utm_source=ext_sidebar
Could it be that all manifest v2 extensions are not installable from the chrome store anymore with this version?
-
@Davikar That could be. How drastic! And now every extension builder has to update their extension to Manifest V3?
@RiveDroite I may have been very wrong about discounting your question...
-
@Ayespy I had a look in the upstream history, and there are a number of webstore-related commits, including some that are clearly related to warnings about the Manifest v2 deprecation.
-
I don't use extensions, but what complete and utter jerks!
-