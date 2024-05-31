@ingolftopf said in Your most dystopian movie you ever saw:

I don't see any “obvious reason”

I know that if I quote something in a foreign language I either use the language of the orginal or the official translation.

Furthermore, automatic translators would not cope with the text I quoted. If you want to check it:

Andrzej Sapkowski schrieb in der Kurzgeschichte „Kraniec świata”, und Erik Simon übersetzte in 'Der Rand der Welt' als:

»Blebleblebäääh!«, kollerte das Wesen wütend, wobei das Maul weit aufging und gelbe Pferdezähne sehen ließ. »Uk! Uk! Uk! Blähubääähublähuuubäääh!«

»Ganz und gar.« Rittersporn nickte. »Leierkasten und Glöckchen gehören dir. Wenn du nach Hause gehst, kannst du sie mitnehmen.«

Andrzej Sapkowski wrote in the story ‘The Edge of the World’ and Danusia Stok translated in THE EDGE OF THE WORLD as:

“Blebleblebeeeee!” The creature gurgled furiously, his lips parting wide to expose yellow horse-like teeth. “Uk! Uk! Bleubeeeeubleuuuuubleeeeeeee!”

“Most certainly”— nodded Dandilion —“you can take the barrel-organ and bell when you go home — ”

Taken the time to search for these files even though if you are interested you should do it yourself.