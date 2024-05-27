Pranking Site [s]
A site to prank relatives, coworkers...
Or get some free time at the office
@Zalex108, similar also this one https://geekprank.com
DoctorG Ambassador
@Catweazle OMG! That is really nice. All the windows and messages, they look so real… i tested it.
@DoctorG, have you already thought about who you are going to install Windows XP with Virus?
Nice site!
Virus is cool! xDDDDD
DoctorG Ambassador
@Catweazle We have all Linux PCs in our Homeoffice. No chance to prank.
@DoctorG, why not? You can convert also an Linux PC in Win XP with this or lock it by the FBI.
In case you have an Ubuntu
A W11 Update would be also a total Prank since that!
WHAT!!
How could this be!!
@Zalex108, better the iOS update
This is also nice for the coworkers
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@Zalex108
Thanks for the nice thread.
My 10 likes for you, @Catweazle and @DoctorG, have all been used up and have not yet been reactivated.
Thanks also to all of you for the other funny pages.