Netflix non funziona!
Ho una nuova serie E e Vivaldi non fa vedere i film Netflix. Credo sia arrivato il momento di correggere questo bug!!!!!
Hi!
This topic has been discussed here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97647/mercedes-e-klasse-netflix/.
Thank you
