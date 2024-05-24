"Vivaldi users play for Vivaldi users" Live guitar music by a virtuoso musician via the video conference 'Jitsi Meet' in 15 minutes (23. May 2024)
-
In our 'Literatur Café7'.
Here is the 'Jitsi Meet* link:
Hi invites you to a meeting.
Join the meeting:
https://meet.ffmuc.net/literaturcafé7
Just tap on this link in Vivaldi and you're in.
It runs on a German Jitsi Meet server that complies with the european data protection regulations.
Nothing is streamed to YouTube, for example, or similar, nothing is recorded, everything is live and does not leave the Jitsi Meet room.
With 'Jitsi Meet', the alias name is freely selectable.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
The event is now closed.
Many, many thanks to the virtuoso guitar artist @OAKDALEFTL, who has been part of the wonderful Vivaldi community since 2013.
Thank you, thank you @OAKDALEFTL for agreeing to this gig so spontaneously and at such short notice.
Only a fully professional musician who has been making music for many decades can do this.
You have given us great pleasure.
More information about this event will follow shortly.
-
'Jitsi Meet' is the best you can find in video conferencing.
100% Open Source, FOSS
No account necessary
Data secure
Very stable and very powerful, with over 160 participants possible
Very good moderation options
Low-threshold, simply send a Jitsi Meet link and you're in
Works very well with Vivaldi, the app for Android, preferably from 'F-Droid', and the Apple app
With 'Big Blue Button' (BBB), also 100% open source, FOSS, it leaves all commercial providers such as Zoom, Skype, Microsoft TeamWork, WhatsApp etc. far, far behind.
Some commercial providers offer 'Jitsi Meet' almost fraudulently as their “own development”.
This is a well-known problem in the Open Source/FOSS community.
But only the original is really good.
If there is a good Jitsi Meet server behind it, it's great.
-
Thanks again to our longtime Vivaldi Community member @OakdaleFTL, who brought great joy to several participants with his guitar playing on a wonderful, acoustic Yamaha.
After a lead time of only about 15 minutes, our 'Jitsi Meet' live music event : “Vivaldi users play for Vivaldi users” was attended by 10 people from the Vivaldi community.
Even without it being advertised on Vivaldi Mastodon beforehand.
A great result.
The reason for this is certainly also that 'Jitsi Meet' video conferences have been a well-known topic here in the Vivaldi community for some time.
There will certainly be a new edition of this event very soon.
All musicians and interested members of the Vivaldi Community are cordially invited to attend.
It should be mentioned again that these 'Jitsi Meet' events can also be attended completely anonymously.
These events of our 'Literatur Café7' will always follow the same rules.
Unless expressly agreed otherwise.
This would then of course be published.