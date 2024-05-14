Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
質問です。
iPhone版vivaldiにはタブスタックはないのでしょうか？
タブスイッチャーの下部に3タブ固定できるというようなものではなく、デスクトップ版、android版にあるようなものです。
先日androidからiPhoneに移行して一番戸惑っている部分でして…
日本語のみでですが当フォーラムを検索しても質問や要望が見つからなかったので、何かやり方があるかもしれないと思い質問させていただきました。
