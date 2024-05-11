Lost login
I have used Vivaldi as my browser for a long time and have many shortcuts set up. They work wonderfully until just now. I have an email account that I have used for many years... @live.com. My shortcut here was working just fine this morning but not now, it seems I am locked out. However, I can login on EDGE. This is really frustrating. How can this be fixed, please?
Hi,
Please add pics and Blur/Draw Private Data to understand what do you mean.
On the other side,
What have changed?
And,
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
@DEBIDIDIT53
When I try to login here from my shortcut, it asks for my password. It has never done this before. I put in the correct password but the login says I have the wrong information. I tried again, using what I know is correct but it still doesn't work. When I try Microsoft troubleshooting steps, it continues to not work. My Vivaldi was just updated during all this and it still doesn't work. However, like I said, I am able to login as normal on the EDGE browser.
What about point 3?
@DEBIDIDIT53
point 3?
It seems you haven't followed the linked steps.
Read again the first reply.
@Zalex108
I'm sorry. I don't understand. When I read the troubleshooting steps here, nothing works for that site. It keeps asking for my password that doesn't work here, but it does work on EDGE
@Zalex108
My husband has an account here but not a Microsoft email. Microsoft wants me to try a different profile but I don't have one and I don't want to make another one. The problem is HERE. Since the EDGE browser is working with no problem
Try this then
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/microsoft-single-sign-on/ppnbnpeolgkicgegkbkbjmhlideopiji
And skip 3 but continue if the above doesn't work.
@Zalex108
I only use Vivaldi, EDGE and Firefox browsers. Your link goes to Chrome. Did you know that Chrome has a really low rating with users? So, I don't use that browser. When I click on your link, it asks me to download Chrome. Nope, don't want it.
You don't understand,
Just install the Extension, yes in Vivaldi, or Delete OutLook/Live/M$ Cookies to access.
You want me to install a Chrome extension to my Vivaldi? I don't like that. Something else is wrong here.
I'm sorry. I am not very tech savvy. Being 71 years old, I am challenged!
Chrome and Vivaldi uses Chromium.
Also Edge, Brave, Opera and many more.
Chrome extensions work in Vivaldi.
If you don't want to install it, follow the previously mentioned steps.
Also,
Google is not at all worst that M$.
Hmmmm, so I am stuck with Chromium no matter what. Shux! Ok so now I don't know how to do that. I just trust my Vivaldi to be the same way it was this morning. I just noticed that Vivaldi was not my default browser. I don't know how that was changed. but I put it back Maybe that's the problem.
mib2berlin
@DEBIDIDIT53
Hi, I guess with shortcuts you meant PWA's, you create a shortcut/install from Vivaldi:
I don't use this but it is possible you have to create a new one after a Vivaldi update.
Can you login from a normal Vivaldi window?
@mib2berlin
No, I tried that. But I just restored Vivaldi as default. I will try it again. and, by the way, I love these shortcuts.
Nope. Still doesn't work.
I have had that particular email address for nearly 20 years now. I check it daily. I hate losing access here.
mib2berlin
@DEBIDIDIT53
Again, can you access from a regular Vivaldi window?
I can connect to my Microsoft account from Vivaldi, mail, office whatever I just don't use PWA's.
EDIT: It work with a PWA too.