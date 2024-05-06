Mercedes E Klasse / Netflix
Hi all,
how can i use my vivaldi browser with my new E-class Mercedes.
I want to stream Netflix, all is good, i can login, i see the preview of all series, but if i want to start the stream i get an failure code and can not start the series.
Fehler Code: M7701-1003
Could you help me?
BR
Jens
@BlonderHans
Hi,
You can try
Thanks, i saw this, but there is no solution for the vivaldi automotive browser.
BR
Jens
Have you tried to go that URL?
What appears?
Yes, all components are up to date!
i can not reach this page
This ist my version!!!
Amazon Prime Video works pretty well.
