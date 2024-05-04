Crash when sorting bookmarks
Hi,
Vivaldi keeps crashing when trying to sort bookmarks manually, but only when there is a certain amount in a folder.
Sync is buggy, as well. Bookmarks disappear, sometimes even entire folders.
I don't know if that issue is known and being worked on, but it's nothing new, I just wanted to address it here. If you have hundreds of bookmarks sorting is quite important.
An import/export setting would be of help at least.
@odobez
Hi, I cant reproduce both but I never have more than 30 bookmarks in a folder.
I never lost a single bookmark with sync for years on different platforms.
About how many bookmarks we are talking about?
I cant find a bug report about this in the bug tracker.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Hi,
On recent version I've had crashes on Bookmarks and Notes.
Either opening, adding or editing.
Just restored few Flags regarding History Journeys and all is back to normal.
Check about them
There's no other reports.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
Add also your System Specs
Hi, thank you gentlemen for taking the time.
Well, I've a rather ridiculous amount in total, more than 2k and perhaps a hoarding problem, I kind of file every site I deem to be "useful", some even dating back to Operas golden days.
And the said amount could be somehow the culprit, because after all it seems it's not the sheer number of bookmarks in a folder per se triggering a crash.
For example:
Folder with 28 bookmarks - No crash
Folder with 30 bookmarks - Crash
Folder with 46 Bookmarks - Crash
Another one with 46 bookmarks - No crash
Folder with 72 bookmarks- Crash
Tested multiple times, and each every time with the same results.
Then I also gave my old tablet a go: Crashs occurs there, as well.
The same thing happened before, then some update took care of it, but one of the last versions has brought it back (don't know which one started/fixed/reintroduced it).
Syncing is a different thing. There's no pattern to observe. Sometime it works, often it doesn't and needs a few more tries, therefore I don't use it often and prefer manually sorting, which is now busted here.
Hmm, I haven't changed any default flags and I don't sync any history.
Maybe I should delete "some" obsolete bookmarks, but I shouldn't have to.
A proper alternative would be a way of importing html-files, but apparently that's not going to happen.
Vivaldi is such a great browser, but the bookmarks are just not working in my favor.
Cell: OnePlus 8 - IN2013, Android 11/Oxygen 11
Tablet: Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus - TB-X606F, Android 10
Latest Vivaldi version
PC specs are probably not necessary
Chromium's Bookmarks Sync limits seems to be 100k as discussed recently.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/752471
I would go to Force Sync
Bckp Bookmarks
And check Dups on Desktop.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/bookmarks-clean-up/oncbjlgldmiagjophlhobkogeladjijl
Once done,
- Bckp the File
- Delete them from Sync
- Add the Bookmarks / Import them back
- Sync
See what happens
100k? Then I'm still good.
Thanks, nice extension, another bookmark there.
It found only 6 doublets for me to delete. Others are there on purpose.
I have backups, always.
Force Sync and then backup? Given my mentioned problems, that would render my bookmarks in a sorry state, my devices and me can't trust sync for a reason.
I only sync from desktop to mobile and only on demand.
So when I use desktop Vivaldi I delete the data from the server, then upload my bookmarks anew, yet the result can end up being bugged, so sync issues are not entirely Android related as far as I'm concerned.
On Android: Before I use sync I delete all bookmarks on my mobile devices to avoid possible conflicts, then I trigger sync to download my previously freshly uploaded desktop browser data.
But still things get messed up, interestingly even some already deleted bookmarks can reappear, as I noticed. Black magic.
Nice if sync is working perfectly fine for petty much everyone else, but for me it has been buggy for ages and a pain in the ***.
Manually sorting bookmarks after adding them by hand did help, but those times are momentarily over. Maybe it's just me me, but strangely on 2 different devices, sync acting randomly and sorting related crashes? Would be odd.
@odobez
Hi, please report the bookmark crash to the bug tracker with all information you collected.
I can try to reproduce it later with 50-70 bookmarks.
If I can I can confirm your report in the tracker.#
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Hi and thanks.
I doubt that 50-70 bookmarks will be enough, but who knows.
For sorting: VAB-9223
Regarding sync: VAB-9224
Unfortunately, there are no specific details I can provide to reproduce the issues.
-
mib2berlin
@odobez
Hi, I test this with 50 and 79 but got no crash.
Anyway, thanks for the report.
I will add some tags and a link here to the report.
Did you meant set sort to Manually or moving bookmarks around?
Cant say much to the sync issue, I have 16 instances synced and two of them are on Android, never lost anything.
But your usage is unique, the sync system is additive, it is much harder to delete data. You get possible doubles if you don't clean the trash bin for example.
There is a limit of 100K bookmarks in the sync system but if you hit this you cant sync and get errors.
Open vivaldi://sync-internals on you main system to check how many bookmarks are on the sync server.
EDIT: Oh, this is a tablet, my tests are irrelevant.
Hi, thanks for trying.
Ah, I mean when I move them, drag & drop.
I synced today, the 4th attempt was successful, though the procedure was the same, deleted everything, clean bin too - each time produced different results. I just don't get it.
I forgot to check vivaldi://sync-internals except
for the last attempt (or maybe also the 3.?), but I saw no errors, yet the last one worked.
3428 bookmarks. Android hopefully counts differently then: 2921 listed where one can choose between mobile and "regular" bookmarks.
Probably only a minor inconvenience and not related to the main issue, but when I delete the sync-data on the desktop I get sometimes an error message, only stating a problem occurred without going into any details, then I simply log in again and start all over. However, rarely nothing happens after entering my pw making a login impossible until and I close and open the browser again.
Testing on a tablet is absolutely valid, as I've got the same issues on mine.
@Doeson
Hi, I meant I don't have a tablet and I could never reproduce issues from tablet users on my smart phones.
I add the tag "Tablet" to the bug report, so members of the tester and developer team are aware of it.
Cheers, mib
Hi, I see, but there seems to be a misunderstanding, it is a cell phone issue, as well. And the one primarily bothering me, so I automatically assumed everyone would think of a phone.
Then, when I specifically mentioned the old tablet it was only to highlight that those are not device related problems or that they are happening due to a particular Android version. Unlike my cell the tablet is more or less collecting dust.
-
@Doeson
Hm, I cant reproduce it on both of my cell phones.
Anyway, the report is good and there are many testers and developer can check this.
Yeah, the varying conditions and circumstances can make it challenging to reproduce. Thanks again, and maybe the devs can find a clue.
Oops, odobez = Doeson...
I somehow ended up using old account by accident, thanks to not paying attention to Keepass.
Just had to Remove Sync Data since a mesh with a couple of accounts Sync in the same Profile.
Originaly 3500 Bookmarks
I've removed the Bookmarks File
Sync again to force that on the server
Then Sync'd on other devices
After that, added the Bookmarks again
Sync
They have been populated to all devices
On Tablet I've modified a couple
Moving from folder
Renaming
All fine
That has been done all with Snapshot at Desktop and Android
edwardp Ambassador
Current Stable 6.7.3345.45 and Snapshot 6.8.3348.4 on Android 10: neither is crashing here on bookmark sorting.
-
Thank you, gentlemen.
I wasn't so lucky yesterday. Trying to sync the bookmarks on my tablet resulted in a couple of failures - again.
It took maybe 15 minutes and quite a lot of attempts. I forgot to take screenshots due to the stress, but the sync internals looked fine, except once, as I vaguely recall.
Despite using two different devices with two different Android versions, the same problems keep occurring when trying to sync my bookmarks. The only common factors seem to be the bookmarks themselves and the desktop computer.
I'd try it again on a mobile device, but currently their bookmarks are fine, so I don't want to risk losing so much time just for taking screenshots of an experiment. But I'll try to remember that the next time.
However, because it's easier and less risky, I had a go with 2 desktop instances. On PC, it works rather well, I only needed a new password, as the old one had mysteriously become invalid.
Not a single bookmark was lost, just the order was a bit disarray. I could upload a screenshot, but that would only show a couple of rearranged main folders.
-
Do the Mobile devices have Root or any resident VPN?
Private DNS?
Any Av Software?
It would be something like that.