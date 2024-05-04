Hi, thank you gentlemen for taking the time.

Well, I've a rather ridiculous amount in total, more than 2k and perhaps a hoarding problem, I kind of file every site I deem to be "useful", some even dating back to Operas golden days.

And the said amount could be somehow the culprit, because after all it seems it's not the sheer number of bookmarks in a folder per se triggering a crash.

For example:

Folder with 28 bookmarks - No crash

Folder with 30 bookmarks - Crash

Folder with 46 Bookmarks - Crash

Another one with 46 bookmarks - No crash

Folder with 72 bookmarks- Crash

Tested multiple times, and each every time with the same results.

Then I also gave my old tablet a go: Crashs occurs there, as well.

The same thing happened before, then some update took care of it, but one of the last versions has brought it back (don't know which one started/fixed/reintroduced it).

Syncing is a different thing. There's no pattern to observe. Sometime it works, often it doesn't and needs a few more tries, therefore I don't use it often and prefer manually sorting, which is now busted here.

Hmm, I haven't changed any default flags and I don't sync any history.

Maybe I should delete "some" obsolete bookmarks, but I shouldn't have to.

A proper alternative would be a way of importing html-files, but apparently that's not going to happen.

Vivaldi is such a great browser, but the bookmarks are just not working in my favor.

Cell: OnePlus 8 - IN2013, Android 11/Oxygen 11

Tablet: Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus - TB-X606F, Android 10

Latest Vivaldi version

PC specs are probably not necessary