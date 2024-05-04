Record on open tabs: over 7k on Firefox!
hazel is on Firefox and posted this:
Try your best!
@Dancer18 That shows us: sessions should never be misused as a sort of history or bookmark replacement.
https://www.pcmag.com/news/firefox-power-user-keeps-7400-plus-browser-tabs-open-for-2-years
https://www.neowin.net/news/a-firefox-user-has-kept-7400-browser-tabs-alive-for-two-years/
@Zalex108 Oh, I'm a long way from that, with no more than 20 tabs open most of the time.
A few hundred tabs can be left open in Vivaldi but i fear thousand were never tested by dev team.
An perhaps some member of dev team could think: "Who the hell has so many tabs open! Ridiculous!!!1!!11!"
Then,
@mib2berlin may like to take the Test.
He's near.
Good luck to stay in the Goolag of Tabs.
Here I may have +/- 300 but they are Hibernated by V and an Extension so they don't use too much resources.
I close then once read/watched or Bookmarked them all if tired of the bunch.
mib2berlin
I was on 2100 for bug report testing at some point but it was completely useless like a workbench with all tools on it.
Cheers, mib
TravellinBob
I don't understand! Why the hell would anyone keep loads of tabs open all the time? Surely to
God it must be detrimental to performance, not to say confusing to the old grey matter? For me a "lot" of open tabs is about four or five......
@TravellinBob me too. I can't really imagine how it looks like...
It's crazy this kind of tab hording which don't make any sense.20-30 tabs, OK, 100- 200, well, somwhat unusual, but those which use 7k tabs for sure have some psycological problems IMHO.
It is a Firefox Advertisment as well
These people need help.
And nuking your Sessions files is the browser's way of saying you need to consult someone or at the least rethink your habits.
Point 5.
@Zalex108 Of course, the actual physical Hoarding Disorder is a devastating disease of the mind. But Digital Hoarding comes close, it's got all the hallmarks of OCD, even if maybe not as bad for one's physical well-being.
Since Groups and Workspaces, Tabs are better to manage.
Get them, there, awaiting, hibernated....
It's comfortable.
Once arrive their time, some are
404but there are lots more to review
Just once reviewed, the decision to Bookmark it or not, is taken.
So till that moment, they stay nicely
@Zalex108, so easy to bookmark a site if it have a content which is usefull for you, no hibernating needed, because it has only few bytes, even if you have half the internet in your bookmarks. But also bookmark hording isn't so usefull to find what you are seeking for, or the problem to open a bookmark from a site and see an 404 or "Reclaim this Domain". I've a lot of bookmarks and every ew month it is needed to gut out broken or discontinued sites.
@Catweazle I have around 700 sites which are sufficiently useful to me to bother bookmarking them. Even then, most are state or local government sites, and these jurisdictions are always hiring IT "experts" to "upgrade" their systems which invariably results in breaking what they had working and replacing it with something else which is seldom better, but always changes the URLs for the pages I need. So bookmarks are a moving target.
MUCH worse would be leaving any and every tab I might need open for weeks, months or years at a time. That is simply insane.
If I need a website, I use my bookmark (which I Keep close by and easy to find). If the government entity has changed the location of the page, I update the bookmark. If I don't have a bookmark, I use search because I know how to use search and I can always ensure the result I want is always on the first page. If I find myself searching the same page a lot, I bookmark it. I add a bookmark once every year or two.
My bookmark bar, with only 43 items, is a window to the world.
In my uninformed opinion, compulsive hoarding of tabs and bookmarks is evidence of a kind of disorder. Vivaldi should still make all things possible, but things being possible does not mean they should be done.
barbudo2005
Said:
In my uninformed opinion, compulsive hoarding of tabs and bookmarks is evidence of a kind of disorder.
Mental disorder????