Solved V 6.7 | Status Info Overlay shows while Status Bar set to Hide
-
last 2 snapshots - hover mouse on a subject or image and it show a box at the bottom of the page with info - what purpose does it serve - can someone tell me how to get rid of it
//MODEDIT: merged duplicated threads, bug reported as VB-105520
-
@Pathduck - have reported the bug - VB-105520
hopefully gave enough info
thanks for your help
-
@adacom Looks like you have the Status Bar set to Overlay (Settings > Appearance)
It just shows the url when you hover the cursor over any link.
Why the url shows so strangely for you I have no idea.
CSS mods?
Some obscure combination of settings?
Extensions messing with things again?
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
@Pathduck - thanks will investigate - as said its just appeared on the last 2 snapshots - - from my side other than updating i have changed no settings - most odd but thats the nature of snapshots i guess
-
@Pathduck - what am i missing - clean install latest snapshot - nothing added - hide status bar
clean install of any build before last 2 snapshots and nothing shows at bottom of page
and
-
@adacom Yes, that's how it's supposed to be.
The url has always shown at the bottom when the status bar is hidden.
What I was wondering about was why it looks like this for you:
Why is the
.netand
httpmissing?
-
Oh NOW I get it
Seems that when "Hide Status Bar" is chosen, in the latest Snapshots it still shows the Status Info Overlay i.e. the link url.
I guess you found a regression bug
Please read:
carefully and report the bug to Vivaldi bugtracker.
Please also post the bug-number (VB-#) here after reporting
Still don't know why your url looked so strange in your first screenshot, that must be something else, a bad CSS mod maybe.
-
@Pathduck - have reported the bug - VB-105520
hopefully gave enough info
thanks for your help
-
@adacom Confirmed it in tracker.
-
Onweerwolf Banned
Just upgraded Vivali and now there are pointless links on the bottom left when my mouse happens to hover over an url. How do I remove this?
-
@Onweerwolf Settings → Appearance → Statusbar → Hide
-
This is not the statusbar, see image.
-
@Onweerwolf Had you checked Settings → Appearance → Statusbar? Which setting is this?
-
@DoctorG said in Remove link from bottom left:
@Onweerwolf Had you checked Settings → Appearance → Statusbar? Which setting is this?
Again: this is NOT the statusbar. It's a floating url tooltip kind of thing.
-
@Onweerwolf I see this now on my internal version.
A bug.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
@DoctorG VB-105520 already reported.
Again: this is NOT the statusbar. It's a floating url tooltip kind of thing.
It is indeed the status bar. It's just not supposed to show the url on link hover with the bar set to hidden. It's a bug.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@DoctorG said in Remove link from bottom left:
@Onweerwolf I see this now on my internal version.
A bug.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
VB-105892
-
@DoctorG said in Remove link from bottom left:
@Onweerwolf I see this now on my internal version.
A bug.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Be that as it may, if I show the statusbar then there is a link in the actual statusbar and it's not floating.
-
@Onweerwolf Hide Statusbar setting should never show a floating tooltip with URL.
Visible Statusbar has the URL in the bar, that is ok.
Had you reported to bug tracker?
-
@DoctorG said in V 6.7 | Remove link from bottom left:
@Onweerwolf Hide Statusbar setting should never show a floating tooltip with URL.
Visible Statusbar has the URL in the bar, that is ok.
Had you reported to bug tracker?
I don't know what that means. I filled in the bug report from your link and that's it.