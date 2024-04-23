What are you eating?
edwardp Ambassador
Since we have a What are you drinking? thread, but nothing pertaining to eating (that I could find), here we go!
What are you eating?
I am having Deutsche Küche Cheese Egg Spaetzle for lunch. From Aldi U.S., purchased during their most recent German Week.
It is an egg noodle dish with cheese sauce.
Love the new thread as I like to cook!
German weeks are a good start. Hopefully you try to make Spätzle sometime yourself as well.
RadekPilich
Sweet potatoes + chicken / turkey + cheese + butter
Avocado + onion + olive oil + mini tomatoes
- spices and condiments
Finnish Salmon Soup
You have to try Chilean salmon
@barbudo2005 Will have to try, indeed
笨笨狗 = silly silly dog
Fruit Muesli, bought in bulk, 10kg for £33.34 bought in August 2023. Still 1-2kg left in the packet. Eat with hot milk for a nutritious breakfast that does not cost the earth or cause health problems.
@edwardp oh I love this initiative! One more place to post all my food pics. And I can also show you what we have for lunch at the Oslo office, which is always amazing thanks to our cook Reyna!
Today I'm working from home so I just had boring leftovers (pasta bolognese from yesterday), but I also had some bread with Za'atar and want to take this opportunity to recommend you this spice mix! Mix it with extra virgin olive oil and spread on warm bread...delicious.
edwardp Ambassador
@kahukura Aldi U.S. has German Weeks twice a year. Those weeks are when they have a large offering of Deutsche Küche products. I've purchased everything from pretzels to peanut puffs to jaffa cakes. Their Specially Selected store brand, offered jars of premium fig fruit spread last year, also from Germany. I purchased one to try it out, delicious!
During the rest of they year, they also offer four variants of Deutsche Küche soups, all imported from Germany: potato, pea, German bean and vegetable with spaghetti. They're all excellent.
cat?
Kawaii
edwardp Ambassador
Today's lunch: Deutsche Küche Harvest Potato Soup
My Wednesday vegetable and fruit market 3 blocks from my house.
For nature lovers:
Vegetables:
Fruits:
@barbudo2005 as a Spaniard living in Norway, this almost makes me cry. Look at those tomatoes, so beautiful
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
Making soup for dinner
It looks appetizing, what does it contain?
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
@barbudo2005 tomatoes, green beans, chicken and potatoes
barbudo2005
@marialeal
Said:
...this almost makes me cry.
Poor girl. Give me your P.O. Box and I will send you one Kg. (Do you prefer regular tomatoes or tomatoes for sauce?)
Regular:
Sause:
@barbudo2005 the fact that you call those wonders of nature "regular tomatoes" says a lot about your standards.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@marialeal The sauce tomato looks like a Roma.