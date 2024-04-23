Later today we'll be hosting a live talk on VS to discuss what makes Vivaldi unique.

You can either just listen in or even request speaking access if you want to participate in the conversation. Looking forward to seeing you there!

Where: https://audon.space/u/@[email protected] (the room will open at the time of the event and anyone from any instance can join)

When: today 19th April at 17 EDT / 21 UTC.