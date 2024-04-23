Live talk - 19.04.24
marialeal Vivaldi Team
Later today we'll be hosting a live talk on VS to discuss what makes Vivaldi unique.
You can either just listen in or even request speaking access if you want to participate in the conversation. Looking forward to seeing you there!
Where: https://audon.space/u/@[email protected] (the room will open at the time of the event and anyone from any instance can join)
When: today 19th April at 17 EDT / 21 UTC.
@marialeal thanks for the live talk today, and thanks to the speakers for sharing their stories! Apart from what you said, it's nice to have a voice connected to a name now. This gives some more sense of community.
@WildEnte
As appealing as this is, it also harbours an understandable data protection problem.
As Mastodon is federated, another Fediverse account can also be used for Vivaldi Live Talk.
I assume that these conversations are not recorded and not shared.
To ensure unbiased discussions.
I hope that the room https://audon.space/u/@[email protected]
will be reopened soon to develop and maintain things further.
For the voluntary 'Ambassadors' in the private forum:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95338/monthly-podcast-to-show-off-vivaldi-s-features/41
Perhaps there is also interest in creating a German-language 'Vivaldi Live Talk' in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
You can take part in this online event with any 'Mastodon' / 'Fediserve' account.
@ingolftopf said in Live talk today:
For the voluntary 'Ambassadors' in the private forum
@marialeal Is there a possibility to volunteer as an ambassodor? An online form or something? Who else can I contact? I’m very interested in this.
@Thot, there are no special requirements, just a desire to tell and teach others the advantages of Vivaldi. There is no other implication, except the access to a private subforum here, to be the first in know the planned news.
@Thot
Very good idea, I would be happy to welcome you there.
Just write an e-mail to
[email protected]
I checked my unread forum threads and thought "another one!?", clicked, and realized my mistake. So I suggest to rename the thread to "live talk three days ago" and keep renaming it daily
@WildEnte
Why rename every day?
The date makes it clear.
@ingolftopf "live chat today" as a thread title is at least never going to get old.
@ingolftopf said in Live talk today:
Just write an e-mail to
[email protected]
That’s what I’m going to do. Thank’s for the link.
@WildEnte Yeah it too happened to me. Maybe just putting the date when ut happened?
@uyx
Hello,
Welcome to the 'Vivaldiverse'.
Have fun here and maybe also on Vivaldi's 'Mastodon' instance
social.vivaldi.net
@ingolftopf thanks!
@uyx
You can now create your own signature if you like.
@WildEnte haha, sorry about that, I've edited the title now!
@Thot Thank you for your interest! I'll get back to you as soon as I get the chance
@marialeal said in Live talk - 19.04.24:
I'll get back to you as soon as I get the chance
Thank you so much. No need for a hurry, take your time.