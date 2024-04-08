I'm looking for a reliable way to isolate my sessions involving Google, Microsoft and social media accounts from the rest of my browser.

The Firefox Containers extensions does exactly that; however, even after a lot of research I couldn't find anything similar for Vivaldi (or any Chromium-based browser really)...

Specifically: I want to be able to open a tab, so that all and any cookie and tracker generated there stays within; for example, have a YouTube tab where I'm logged in with a Google account, without my other tabs in Vivaldi knowing that I'm logged in to Google.

I just tried the only Chrome extension "alternative" I heard of (on Reddit), Cookie Profile Switcher, and I found that it not only is terrible at doing what it advertises it should do, but also that after 5 minutes of browsing all profiles created had disapeared — what's more, it works on a tab per tab basis, so you can't have a, say, "Google logged in" profile along with a "not logged to Google" profile between which you could switch for any new tab...

I think this feature is super important for preserving privacy online and getting a little piece of mind...

So, does anyone know of an alternative for Vivaldi?

PS: I'm not even remotely close to considering switching back from Vivaldi to Firefox, so please don't suggest that