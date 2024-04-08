Something like Firefox Containers in Vivaldi?
I'm looking for a reliable way to isolate my sessions involving Google, Microsoft and social media accounts from the rest of my browser.
The Firefox Containers extensions does exactly that; however, even after a lot of research I couldn't find anything similar for Vivaldi (or any Chromium-based browser really)...
Specifically: I want to be able to open a tab, so that all and any cookie and tracker generated there stays within; for example, have a YouTube tab where I'm logged in with a Google account, without my other tabs in Vivaldi knowing that I'm logged in to Google.
I just tried the only Chrome extension "alternative" I heard of (on Reddit), Cookie Profile Switcher, and I found that it not only is terrible at doing what it advertises it should do, but also that after 5 minutes of browsing all profiles created had disapeared — what's more, it works on a tab per tab basis, so you can't have a, say, "Google logged in" profile along with a "not logged to Google" profile between which you could switch for any new tab...
I think this feature is super important for preserving privacy online and getting a little piece of mind...
So, does anyone know of an alternative for Vivaldi?
PS: I'm not even remotely close to considering switching back from Vivaldi to Firefox, so please don't suggest that
Solution in Vivaldi: for each "Container" you want, create a different profile by clicking on avatar in address bar.
I'm afraid that's not what I'm looking for.
This "several profiles in several windows" option is a feature present in most browsers. One of the key strengths of Vivaldi (as far as I'm concerned) is its ability to fit everything in the same window — thanks to tab stacks and workspaces. I used to need (a lot of) virtual desktops to access all my opened windows with my previous browser, and now that I have Vivaldi (with the features I just mentioned), the last thing I want is going back to needing additional windows for my standard browsing.
If, though, there is a way to use several profiles in a single window, then please share how it's done!
Thanks for sharing this idea anyway; however, I hope some other users can provide solutions closer to the Container feature.
mib2berlin
@Arafel
Hi, there is no solution in Vivaldi.
There is a old feature request with many user votes but I guess it is out of the scope of the Vivaldi developers.
Some of the comments mention extensions can do this, like SessionBox but I don't know if they work in Vivaldi.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25289/multi-account-containers
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you very much. I'm investigating this extension right now.
Following the same thread with the same request for a Firefox-like Container integration and found 2 popular alternatives:
Haven't used either one enough to make a judgement... yet.
@rdhar From my latest tests:
SessionBox works well but it is a little cumbersome — mainly because you need to re-open the tabs after each browser restart, and because there's no simple way (I'm not sure, I'm asking support if this is indeed the case) to open a new tab inside the session "box" — but it does work and that's good enough (for me);
Cookie Profile Switcher is — sorry for them — junk, it is horrible to work with and it seems there's no memory whatsoever of what you did when you restart Vivaldi.
If I'm wrong about any of these two, please tell me! That's just half a day of testing and I might have missed some things, even maybe some major things.
yngve Vivaldi Team
FYI, Chromium's (and Vivaldi's) cookie and data storage is centered around the profile, and the profile is associated with at least one application Window, and an application Window can only be associated with one, and only one, profile. All tabs in that Window, and tabs in any other Window associated with that profile, are using the same cookie storage.
That is why both the Guest Profile Windows and the Private Window open in separate Windows.
Additionally, even assuming code could (or was) modified to support multiple profiles (or cookie stores) in a Window, that might cause a bit of confusion, especially if the user expects to be able to log in to one website with credentials from a second site. There are quite a few ways that such isolation can go wrong (and probably broken, too).
I'll note that Vivaldi does support a recent standard called "Partitioned cookies", where cookies from a third-party site is only associated with the site referencing them. However, this is something the third-party site have to specifically tell the client, or it will be treated as a normal third-party cookie.