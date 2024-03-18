Reliable calendar provider with two-way sync and Android support
Hi all,
I like Vivaldi Calendar very much, but sadly having synced it with Gmail, I have experienced a sync bug that has already been discussed here where the events will occasionally duplicate. Exchange is also not supported. So I am puzzled which calendar provider I am okay using if I need bilateral sync with adding and editing enabled with any app that runs on Android and is not a complete pile of s**t? Everything in this world seems to revolve around Gmail and Exchange (Outlook). I really don't care which provider I use, as long as it works in the Vivaldi browser and on my Android phone. I know there's dozens of iCal/whatever-the-naming-is – enabled providers, including presumably Vivaldi.net, but I really need the synchronisation to work reliably and fully fledged, so to speak.
Any help will be appreciated.
@Ekhangel
Hi, we had several bugs with duplicated calendar events, many was fixed for Vivaldi 6.6 but not all make in in to the latest stable.
For example, this was fixed today:
VB-104832
Empty href property leads to duplication
I am in sync with Google calendar and the Vivaldi calendar, no problems. On mobile I use OneCalendar it is synced with the Vivaldi calendar.
@mib2berlin said in Reliable calendar provider with two-way sync and Android support:
On mobile I use OneCalendar it is synced with the Vivaldi calendar.
You mean "Vivaldi.net" calendar or Gmail?
Also, if you're saying there's been some pertinent debugging lately, can I download a beta that includes the improvements?
Does CalDav support bilateral sync and all the usual features you use in calendarin', or is it view-only?
@Ekhangel
I don't use the Google calendar anymore but there are old entries, therefor I add to Vivaldi on desktop.
On mobiles I use only the Vivaldi calendar, OneCalendar can sync directly with vivaldi.net, no CalDav needed.
CalDav support bilateral sync, I test this for some time but is a bit complicated to setup.
Cheers, mib
Thx. Will give it a try when I have the time.
@mib2berlin said in Reliable calendar provider with two-way sync and Android support:
OneCalendar can sync directly with vivaldi.net, no CalDav needed.
Just downloaded OneCalendar to my Galaxy and Vivaldi is not listed among the providers. There's WebCal and CalDev options, among others. How exactly did you sync it?
@Ekhangel
Use CalDav:
[email protected]
Password
Server: https://calendar.vivaldi.net/calendars
With you don't need CalDav I meant you don't need a third party app.
Ah, got it! Thanks a lot.
@mib2berlin said in Reliable calendar provider with two-way sync and Android support:
@Ekhangel
Use CalDav:
[email protected]
Password
Server: https://calendar.vivaldi.net/calendars
With you don't need CalDav I meant you don't need a third party app.
Wow, this is apparently rocket science. How exactly do you "authorize" the OneCalendar app specifically through two-step authentication? I did generate some automatic complex password in the Vivaldi account, but it doesn't seem to work. Also, apparently I have to enter "[email protected]" (my email specified on account creation) rather than "[email protected]".
I am now beginning to understand why the world revolves around Gmail and Exchange, because this is a nightmare to set up.
@Ekhangel If you have no need to avoid Google programs, you should also use the G. calendar instead of the Vivaldi calendar.
I, on the other hand, avoid Google wherever possible. Although I have a gmail account because I need it for the smartphone, I don't use it at all otherwise, so I'm happy to be able to synchronize the Vivaldi.net calendar with the smartphone without any problems.
BTW: I'm using aCalendar+ in android. It is - to my knowledge - the only calendar that can display tasks (not-google-tasks).
@Ekhangel
Hi and yes, Google and Microsoft do all to exclude others.
I used a Freenet mail address for my Vivaldi account as recovery mail but I use the Vivaldi.net account address in OneCalendar.
I am sorry but I cant help with two step authentication, I don't use this.
@Dancer18
Does aCalendar+ support CalDav and two step authentication or do you use a third party CalDav app?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Reliable calendar provider with two-way sync and Android support:
Does aCalendar+ support CalDav and two step authentication or do you use a third party CalDav app?
I use DAVx5 that is working fine from the beginning, easy to use, also with sync of contacts and tasks.
@mib2berlin said in Reliable calendar provider with two-way sync and Android support:
I am sorry but I cant help with two step authentication, I don't use this.
Ok, so can you please advise how exactly did you connect your Vivaldi.net account to OneCalendar on Android? I can't seem to be able to just enter my Vivaldi.net password when setting up a CalDev calendar. It requires some "app-dedicated password" or something. But when I enter the 2FA password generated in the Vivaldi account (on this website here), it doesn't work either. So I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong. Could a staff member help perhaps?
Just wasted an hour setting up everything through iCloud, and apparently Vivaldi duplicates iCloud events as well. If the duplication bug exists with a Vivaldi.net calendar, I'll have to give up on Vivaldi altogether, with deep regret, as nothing else matches the awesomeness of its UI.
@Ekhangel
I hope one of the mail developer steps by.
As I mention, username, password, server with no two factor authentification.
By the way iCloud does the same as the others, they doesn't care about standards, they create there own.
The duplication bugs are tackled from the team, some are already fixed in the snapshot, some internal but not published yet.
@mib2berlin said in Reliable calendar provider with two-way sync and Android support:
@Ekhangel
I hope one of the mail developer steps by.
As I mention, username, password, server with no two factor authentification.
By the way iCloud does the same as the others, they doesn't care about standards, they create there own.
The duplication bugs are tackled from the team, some are already fixed in the snapshot, some internal but not published yet.
When I try that it says "Invalid URI: The format of the URI could not be determined".
No idea what "URI" is.
EDIT: Ok, I got past that – now it says "CalDAV error when adding account: Not authorized", and then it says "if you are using two-factor authentication, you must generate an app-specific password for the app".
-
Ok, just gave Vivaldi.net a shot in Vivaldi Calendar, and the duplication bug is also there. So, that's a lot of time wasted for nothing. A bit disappointing. I do hope the fixes/patches come about soon though (a word from the devs on this would be much appreciated). Before that happens, I'll have to move elsewhere. Luckily, we still have Gmail / Exchange...
@Ekhangel
Where do you get a duplicate?
I created an event in the internal Vivaldi calendar client a few minutes ago, no duplicates in the web client and in OneCalendar.
In the Vivaldi Calendar (for Windows) only. Not sure why I'm getting the duplicates. The problem began some two weeks after beginning to use the app, initially it was all fine. And there were no updates inbetween (I guess). So not sure what's the problem. But judging from historical posts in these forums, I'm not the only one.
-
mib2berlin
@Ekhangel
Hm, is this a daily event?
I will check on Windows.
EDIT:
Same on Windows 11, Vivaldi 6.6.3271.50.
Cheers, mib