Hi all,

I like Vivaldi Calendar very much, but sadly having synced it with Gmail, I have experienced a sync bug that has already been discussed here where the events will occasionally duplicate. Exchange is also not supported. So I am puzzled which calendar provider I am okay using if I need bilateral sync with adding and editing enabled with any app that runs on Android and is not a complete pile of s**t? Everything in this world seems to revolve around Gmail and Exchange (Outlook). I really don't care which provider I use, as long as it works in the Vivaldi browser and on my Android phone. I know there's dozens of iCal/whatever-the-naming-is – enabled providers, including presumably Vivaldi.net, but I really need the synchronisation to work reliably and fully fledged, so to speak.

Any help will be appreciated.