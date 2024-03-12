Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
iOS版のVivaldiブラウザでタブのアドレスバー表示を下部に設定すると、
ブラウザの戻る（<）や進む（>）表示が消えてしまい、不便です。
個人的にはスマホ操作的にアドレスバー表示は下部にある方が便利ではありますが、
ブラウザの戻る（<）や進む（>）表示が消えてしますため、上部にして使っております。
非常に良いブラウザとは思っているので、回収をお願いできればと思います。
