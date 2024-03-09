Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4046)
・・・としてアプリ化したウィンドウの幅を狭めたいです。
現在はミニマム500pxになっています。
この制限を取り払いたいです。
方法がありましたら教えてください。
⇩これより幅が狭まりません。
ちなみに、高さはタイトルバー部を除くと35pxが最小のようです。
