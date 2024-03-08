@sethy89

Hi, I can confirm this on:

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

MIUI 13

Android 12

Vivaldi 6.5.3217.122 Stable

This can happen if you set the Android font size different to default and/or if you use Accessibility for installed/downloaded apps.

Try to set a flag:

Open chrome://flags

Search for Accessibility Page Zoom

Disable it, restart Vivaldi.

Cheers, mib

EDIT: I cant reproduce this on my internal Vivaldi 6.6 build, we wait for the next stable.

It update the Chromium version from 120 to 122.