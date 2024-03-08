YouTube Fullscreen ceased to auto rotate to landscape on Fullscreen
-
I normally leave my phone in portrait mode and it would go to landscape when I'd click the Fullscreen button on YouTube using mobile mode. It used to do it, even without the phones auto rotate activated, but it stopped and I don't know how to set it back
Am using Samsung A02s and Latest Vivaldi version on Google play
-
mib2berlin
@sethy89
Hi, I can confirm this on:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.5.3217.122 Stable
This can happen if you set the Android font size different to default and/or if you use Accessibility for installed/downloaded apps.
Try to set a flag:
Open
chrome://flags
Search for
Accessibility Page Zoom
Disable it, restart Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: I cant reproduce this on my internal Vivaldi 6.6 build, we wait for the next stable.
It update the Chromium version from 120 to 122.