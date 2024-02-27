@ingolftopf You have just a little bit of that out of order. Jon (and a friend who passed from cancer 'way too early) founded Opera and built it into a browser (user-centric and feature-rich), advertising and embedded software company with over 57 million users and a very healthy income. Along the way he brought in some investors to help with the company's expansion. He developed Presto, a unique, fast and flexible browser engine.

Eventually, patching and refactoring Presto to keep Opera compatible with websites built only for MS, Mozilla and Google browser engines became a Herculean task and Jon wanted to hire more developers to work on the browser core to keep Presto competitive. The investors disagreed and wanted to drop Presto for a pre-baked browser engine and downsize to be "more profitable" and make Opera more attractive to sell. They were investors after all, and wanted only to make money off the company.

The differences became irreconcilable and Jon left Opera on June 30 2011, selling his ownership share to the other owners of the company. In May 2013, Webkit Opera came out. The first "stable" Webkit Opera was released Jul 2 2013. Jon had been gone from Opera for over two years. It was not until 2016 that the investors realized their dream of cashing out from Opera by selling to a Chinese conglomerate. By then, Jon was gone for five years.

Jon and Tatsuki Tomita had formed Vivaldi technologies in 2013, and they put up the Vivaldi Forums to replace the MyOpera community that Opera had abandoned. Many community members migrated to Vivaldi Forums. By 2014, it became obvious to Jon that Opera had abandoned the user-centric feature-rich model of browser and he and Tatsuki decided to build a browser to honor the user-centric feature-rich ideal, and they pulled together a team and started that work. January 27 2015, the first technical preview was released. On that day I installed Vivaldi and joined the community. Soon, I quit using Opera and switched to Vivaldi as my default.

So the order of things was, Jon attracted investors, he and the investors diverged over their visions for the company, Jon left Opera with some money for his ownership share, Opera adopted the Webkit engine and abandoned Presto, Jon and Tatsuki put together Vivaldi Technologies, eventually they started building their own browser, then Opera sold out to the Chinese. Jon did not sell out to the Chinese. It's the last thing he would have wanted to do. And Vivaldi was already a viable publicly-used browser before that sale ever occurred.