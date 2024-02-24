Chromium's unusable after Android 13 update
Vivaldi, Chrome and Brave browser unusable after Android update
Everything was working fine, until, a few days ago, the latest Android update on my tablet. After that only blank pages, no tabs visible. The only thing visible is the address bar. Pages seem to load, but stay blank. If I tap on the white space where the tabs used to be, other tabs open, but only to display a blank page. I am able to enter the settings, but can't get back. Instead a black screen appears. If I open 'help & feedback' I get a blank page and can't get back from there, also a black screen appears. I am able to view the tab groups, and can also get back from there to the white pages in several ways (close button, selecting a tab, or Android return button). Sometimes the app freezes or crashes. If the browser has been open a while in the background and I return to it, t is completely frozen. In the beginning it loaded some pages from memory (example page), however after reloading again a blank page.
I have exactly the same issues with Chrome and Brave browser, however Firefox, Opera, Samsung internet, DuckDuckGo and Phoenix are working just fine. Since I never use Chrome I used that browser to troubleshoot, but nothing works. I deleted all data and cache, updated, restarted tablet several times, but it all stays the same. 'chrome://flags' returns a blank page too. I searched for a cache partition in the recovery menu of my tablet, but that doesn't exist on this one, so nothing to wipe there. I installed the snapshot version of Vivaldi and exactly the same behaviour.
The only thing left I can think of to do on my side is a complete reset of my tablet, but I would like to avoid that unless absolutely necessary. Since Vivaldi is my favorite browser on Android I hope you are able to solve this major bug soon. If I can help you with any more information, please let me know....
Tablet Teclast T50 pro Android 13, buildnumber V1.04_20240126 Vivaldi version 6.5.3217.122 Chrome version 121.0.6167.180 Brave version 1.62.165 Vivaldi snapshot version 6.6.3252.3
@Vlinder Try unindstalling and reinstalling the affected apps. If that doesn't fix things, backup anything you care about (photos, messages, etc.) and do a factory reset.
Dear yeswap, thank you very much for your response!
I am unable to uninstall Chrome via Android, no such option on my tablet. However using the uninstall button in the Google Playstore uninstalled all the updates and it returned to version 111.0.5563.116. I opened this old version and all is working fine.
I then used the update button, it updated again to version 121.0.6167.180 and the major bug returned. Completely unusable with only blank pages. Returning back to the old version made it work again (it is repeatable). Obviously that is no long time solution, since Android will be pushing the update again and again.
The freshly installed snapshot version of Vivaldi also has the same bug.
It all lets me to believe that my tablet is not the problem here and I feel reluctand to do a factory reset in this phase. A lot of work without any garantee it will work after that. I am out of time now, but I will try some apk's with older versions of Vivaldi to test if they work properly. I have lot's of groups and tab's open on the current version of Vivaldi, so uninstalling that one is a bit later on my list. I hope I can install the older apk's next to the current Vivaldi to keep all the groups and tabs.
I'll report back here when I know more...
mib2berlin
@Vlinder
Hi, I fear it is not a browser bug but your tablet has issues with never Chromium version, the snapshot is Chromium 122.
You cant compare Firefox but maybe check Opera which Chromium version they use at moment.
It should be the other way around, older Android version has issues with never browser but who knows.
Is there a Teclast forum you may can ask?
Maybe you are not the only user have this issue.
Cheers, mib
Thank you for your response!
Strange thing is, that a few days (a week max) ago, before the Android update, everything was just fine. There is something about this new Android build that apparently doesn't cooperate well with Chromium 122.
According to the info of the Google Playstore current Opera version is Chromium 120 and no problems there. Doesn't have the features that Vivaldi has, but at least it works for now.
In the meantime I have tried a few older apk's of Vivaldi and found one that worked. I don't know if it is the most recent one of the oldies because I skipped several in between, but version 6.1.3035.277 seems to work. At least it displays websites correctly, so the bug doesn't exist on this version. No blank pages any more. Do you (or anyone else) know which Chromium this version is based on?
Past days, before opening this topic I googled the web several times and found similar problems in the past, but no solution that worked for me. Since the issue is quite new it will probably take some time to get to the web. When I have more time I will do a new search and also one specifically for a Teclast forum, thanks for the tip!
mib2berlin
@Vlinder
Hm, 6.5 is Chromium 120, as Vivaldi jump two versions since some time Vivaldi 6.1 must be much older.
You may try some flags, the first I would try is:
chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
But it is hard to test if you cant reach the Vivaldi UI, set flag in 6.1, update test.
If it not work downgrade, set other flag and so forth.
Another problem, downgrade is not recommended, it break your user profile.
I would try to save all important but you need a synced desktop install to do so effectively.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
Have you checked/reported st Teclast Site/Forum?
Of something regarding A13 update, it should happen to the rest of users too.
Check it there and add your findings here please.
Thx
Thnx!
Hmmm... so the same Chromium as Opera is build on and that browser is working fine. Could be something else then?!
I enabled the flag you mentioned, but that didn't solve it. Will try some more later...
I had to uninstall Vivaldi to be able to install the older apk. Fortunately I was able to bookmark all the open tabs. That part still works fine. I have synced to all my devices including a Windows laptop. The bookmarks have synced okay. Does it break my user profile if I log in on the older version? As in 'I better not do that'?
mib2berlin
@Vlinder
I think you cant harm the sync system with older versions, only the user profile on the system you downgrade.
I forgot you remove the user on Android anyway so it should not be a problem.
Cheers, mib
Thanks for responding!
Unfortunately I could not find any active forum. There is an official Teclast community on Facebook, but I don't have a Facebook account and the last messages there seem, as far as I can see, to be months old. I did send a message to the Teclast official store and am awaiting there response.
It could be something in Teclasts build of Android?! Not al lot of bloatware there, but still...
Not very nice of me, but maybe I should hope that it happens to the rest of Android 13 users to?! That might urge Google to do something about it. It's all Google isn't it, Android as well as Chromium?! Should work better together!