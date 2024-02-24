Vivaldi, Chrome and Brave browser unusable after Android update

Everything was working fine, until, a few days ago, the latest Android update on my tablet. After that only blank pages, no tabs visible. The only thing visible is the address bar. Pages seem to load, but stay blank. If I tap on the white space where the tabs used to be, other tabs open, but only to display a blank page. I am able to enter the settings, but can't get back. Instead a black screen appears. If I open 'help & feedback' I get a blank page and can't get back from there, also a black screen appears. I am able to view the tab groups, and can also get back from there to the white pages in several ways (close button, selecting a tab, or Android return button). Sometimes the app freezes or crashes. If the browser has been open a while in the background and I return to it, t is completely frozen. In the beginning it loaded some pages from memory (example page), however after reloading again a blank page.

I have exactly the same issues with Chrome and Brave browser, however Firefox, Opera, Samsung internet, DuckDuckGo and Phoenix are working just fine. Since I never use Chrome I used that browser to troubleshoot, but nothing works. I deleted all data and cache, updated, restarted tablet several times, but it all stays the same. 'chrome://flags' returns a blank page too. I searched for a cache partition in the recovery menu of my tablet, but that doesn't exist on this one, so nothing to wipe there. I installed the snapshot version of Vivaldi and exactly the same behaviour.

The only thing left I can think of to do on my side is a complete reset of my tablet, but I would like to avoid that unless absolutely necessary. Since Vivaldi is my favorite browser on Android I hope you are able to solve this major bug soon. If I can help you with any more information, please let me know....

Tablet Teclast T50 pro Android 13, buildnumber V1.04_20240126 Vivaldi version 6.5.3217.122 Chrome version 121.0.6167.180 Brave version 1.62.165 Vivaldi snapshot version 6.6.3252.3