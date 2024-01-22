Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
要望内容-選択した範囲のurlを一括で開ける機能 拡張機能のLinkclumpのような機能
要望理由-複数のサイトを一気に開いて見るときにいちいちクリックするのは非効率だから。拡張機能よりブラウザに搭載されていたほうが安全だから。
エディション Windows 11 Home
バージョン 23H2
インストール日 2023/11/25
OS ビルド 22631.3007
エクスペリエンス Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22681.1000.0
