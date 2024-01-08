Browser ad error
Campedor922
Since the December 2023 update, the Vivaldi browser retains
looks weird. Sometimes if I turn on the Vivaldi application and run any website
then in the address bar it shows me the disabled blocking icon
trackers and ads. Even though I have ad blocker turned on all the time
in Vivaldi settings.
The problem is solved only by restarting the web browser
Vivaldi. The problem repeats itself often.
Ad blocker is turned on in settings and works, while the icon in
the address bar shows something completely different (as in the attachment). The problem mainly occurs when you first launch the Vivaldi application after turning on the phone.
The ad blocking option is still turned on and working, but the badge in the address bar shows something completely different.
Project: Vivaldi Android Browser
Environment: Vivaldi version: 6.4.3171.134
Operating System: Android ( bit)
Device model: Oppo Reno 5 5g
User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Linux; Android 10; K) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML,
like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Mobile Safari/537.36
VAB-8532
Link to the video recording:
https://www.szybkiplik.pl/rEZZJ99NVb
Hi,
Was this already reported?
mib2berlin
@Zalex108
Hi, as duplicate of VAB-8532 the OP mention?
I cant find one.
@Campedor922 do you report this?
Open newlevelsport.pl/blog show the correct icon:
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
Vivaldi 6.4.3171.134 Stable
Ok,
Thx.
I've read it either on Telegram or the News Topic.
Actually it happens on me as well in some occasions.