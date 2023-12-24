Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
【要望内容】
Vivaldi Social（通称、ビバ丼）のTLに表示される画像の大きさを設定で変えられるようにしてほしいです。
例えば、画像のwidthを50％にできるとか。
【要望理由】
Vivaldi Social をウェブパネルで表示させていると、とくにスマホで撮ったであろう縦長の1枚ものの画像があまりに大きく表示されて、ウェブパネルの表示がほぼ、その1枚の画像で埋まってしまうため。
Vivaldi Socialの要望をここに書いてよいのか、分かりませんが、よろしくお願いいたします。
