Disabling incognito lock?
KingOfUnicorn
With the new update, as I opened an incognito tab I was asked whether I wanted to lock incognito tabs after closing the app. I thought 'sure, let's give it a go', but after a few times having to unlock the tabs with my fingerprint when I switched apps, I realised it's just not for me. I'm stuck with finding the option to disable it, however. Does anyone have an idea where to find that?
@KingOfUnicorn
I have the same problem, enabled it but it causes a crash when I unlock.
Looked on chrome and the setting is there under security, is just not there on Vivaldi.
There is a flag you can change on chrome://flags but it did not make the setting appear for me.
@magilex I would suggest submitting a bug report on the crash you are experiencing.
I am on Android 10 and am not seeing any prompt for locking private tabs that @KingOfUnicorn mentioned, in either Vivaldi Stable or Snapshot. When I open a private tab via the menu, the tab just opens.
@KingOfUnicorn @magilex @edwardp
I can reproduce the message to lock the private tab, it appear in the private tab viewer.
Report this as @edwardp mention, I can test this in a dual app install of Vivaldi and simply remove it if I get the same problem.
I get this notification and can close the locked tab:
@mib3berlin The only notification I see pertaining to Private Tabs, is the same as in your post above. It only closes the Private Tabs, does not offer to lock them.
At least in Android 10, I find nothing in either Stable or Snapshot offering to lock Private Tabs.
mib3berlin
@edwardp
I cant make a screen shot in private but I can see the message to lock the tab.
I can test this in my 8.1 device and make a photo.
EDIT: I don't get this in my Android 8.1 device.
@mib3berlin OK. I have never seen that on Android 10, so it must be something new for more recent Android versions.
Same here, procedure of re-producing the bug:
- Enter Private mode in Android app.
- Enable Incognito Lock.
- Create a Private tab.
- Switch to normal tab.
- Switch to another app.
- Switch back to Vivaldi.
- Switch back to Private tab, then Vivaldi will crash instantly.
If I skipped step 4, i.e. stay in Private tab before switch to another app, Vivaldi will not crash. Vivaldi will ask for fingerprint verification, and goes into Private tab after verified.
Seems the triggering criteria is switch back to Vivaldi normal tab from other app, and then switch to Private tab, which should call out the fingerprint verification.
@hkxforce
Hi, I can confirm your steps to crash Vivaldi 6.4.3171.103 Stable.
Please report this with your description to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@magilex
Hi, I cant find the setting in Chrome > Privacy and security.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Reported in VAB-8371, thanks.
@hkxforce
Confirmed!
Thank you, mib
@mib3berlin said in Disabling incognito lock?:
@magilex
Hi, I cant find the setting in Chrome > Privacy and security.
Cheers, mib
This is the setting on my phone (Android 13)
-
mib3berlin
@magilex
Thank you, maybe I was not updated, I can see it now.
I add a comment to the bug report.
Cheers, mib
edwardp Ambassador
Android 10:
@edwardp
Hi, is this Chrome?
Chrome an Chromium 117 have this setting but Vivaldi does not, even with 6.5, and this is the problem.
It is possible you cant use this in Android < 12, I cant test this.
Cheers, mb
@mib3berlin That screenshot is from Vivaldi Stable.
@KingOfUnicorn
If the Vivaldi app on your phone doesn't have the Unlock Incognito toggle option under Security & Privacy settings then try this.
Big thanks to u/ManiaGamine on Reddit.
In your address bar copy & paste:
chrome://flags/#incognito-reauthentication-for-android
Disable that feature. You might need to restart the browser a few times as it didn't stop straight away for me.
-
KingOfUnicorn
@Porphyryo Thank you! That fixed it!
Hi, the bug in the report VAB-8371
Browser crash after enabling Incognito Lock
is fixed internally.
Cheers, mib