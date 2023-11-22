Let's Settle It.
Free or Not?
A reddit user, on the subreddit, r/browsers, spread the info, that Vivaldi has a price (no details) and Brave has not.
I want the truth, the whole truth and nothing, but the truth.
Vivaldi is free to download, is there then a cache, if yes, which, and if no, how does Vivaldi generate revenue - so the Vivaldi vs Brave-debacle can be put to rest.
Best Regards <!
Pesala Ambassador
@OliJen Brave has its own not-so-private issues with allowed ads, history scanning and cypto mining in the past.
Free Software in this case does not mean "free from data selling and using".
...and even redirecting to affiliate crypto companies. Apart Brave.com send data to Alphabet.inc
Anyway, the main reason i'll never use Brave is the lack of business etics respect the user., shown several times in the past. The far right-wing CEO Brandon Eich (because of this was fired from Mozilla), also is not among my wishes either, let's say.
You can't honestly trust Brave calling themselves privacy-centric when they have a ad rewards program. That is a true oxymoron.
that Vivaldi has a price (no details) and Brave has not.
That quote is (I believe) referring the constant argument about "Open Source" rather than financial cost.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/is-vivaldi-open-source/
@Pesala Thank you!
@DoctorG I understand, and have now also read the GNU-license.
The individual claimed it to be free, while Vivaldi is not. Perhaps, being a propagandist for Brave: the Browser w/o license?
Fair game, if one likes one browser over the other, but lying is not the way to promote ones favorite browser.
Here for many reasons:
- Automobile
- Merchandise
- Customization Options
@Catweazle Why do have to bring politics into this?
-
@OliJen Brave and Vivaldi: both are not free. You can not do what you want with code and product. Check license files!
- https://brave.com/terms-of-use/#brave-browser-license:~:text=Terms of Service.-,Brave Browser License,-The executable code
- https://github.com/brave/brave-browser/blob/master/LICENSE#:~:text=Mozilla Public License 2.0
If you accuse me i am a liar, prove it! I hope you will give us some information to reject my "wrong" opinion.
I fear you like to fight and not to inform. OK, no problem for me, but beware of my flames, you will risk hot sausage.
-
Both browsers are free in sense of personal use.
Free means for me: free to use.
Free is not: free to change and to sell.
Sadly we are not living on a BSD planet in GNUversum.
@DoctorG, agree, it's not different from Vivaldi
... Portions, features and/or functionality of Brave’s products may be protected under Brave patent applications or patents.
-
@DoctorG Who are you talking to?
@TbGbe I assume it's what he's thinking, without telling. Had to come to a conclusion, thanks!
OliJen Translator
-
Brave and Vivaldi: both are not free. You can not do what you want with code and product. Check license files!
Both browsers are free in sense of personal use.
Free means for me: free to use.
Free is not: free to change and to sell.
Sadly we are not living on a BSD planet in GNUversum.
Exactly, what I told him. There is no proof of anything saying otherwise. Simply him, saying it has a price, that can be paid with Credit Card, PayPal or other forms of Online Payment.
-
-
