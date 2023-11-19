Technical reasons to choose FreeBSD over GNU/Linux (essay; unixsheikh.com)
https://unixsheikh.com/articles/technical-reasons-to-choose-freebsd-over-linux.html
now i feel like a personal failure & total dweeb, for running GNU/Linux instead of FreeBSD.
seems like it's time i created a new VM for another attempt to teach myself FreeBSD; i hope i do a better job this time than before...
i did especially enjoy this bit;
The Ubuntu Linux distribution, which I have never liked, is even worse. Because it is based upon "Debian unstable" it runs with a lot of Debian tooling and setup, yet at the same time there is also the "Ubuntu way" in which things have been changed from Debian. Then there is further added a GUI layer on top of all that, a so-called user improved tooling layer, which sometimes makes Ubuntu break in incomprehensible ways.
@ybjrepnfr 35 seconds (in the installer) later...
(why am I doing this to myself... "again"?)
@ybjrepnfr said in Technical reasons to choose FreeBSD over GNU/Linux (essay; unixsheikh.com):
it's time i created a new VM for another attempt to teach myself FreeBSD
so, what's the plan after all? Will it be via the "GhostBSD" way or are you willing to go straight vanilla FreeBSD?
@npro no, was the way i tried the last [= first] time, & i was very underwhelmed by the experience. given these recent write-ups i've been seeing for
FreeBSDi think i'd like to try this [still no spare time yet; i won't be rushing into it]. pls note though; i don't have much confidence in my "ability" [ ], so i shall be going into this project in full expectation of failing thru lack of understanding. anyway, stuff like this at least keeps me busy & stops me playing in the traffic
@ybjrepnfr oh, your experience reminds me of someone else's, afair she was having a hard time in QEMU. If you have Virtualbox, I'd say try it there, you don't want to be like her . Or Ghost-/FreeBSD in Ventoy bare-metal to check for hardware compatibility, don't expect much with laptops...wi-fi... .
I have mixed feelings about FreeBSD, there has been much controversy in the past about many things, (so there are quite a lot negative write-ups as well ), my main gripe would be the BSD license (and running some Linux software with Linuxulator -Linux is a kernel module there-), but otoh it's a nice nerdy experience and it isn't plagued with flatpaks, snaps, etc of the corp Linux world . Ofc I don't know the state of various DE and programs there, haven't played around with it for a long time.
@npro interesting thoughts, t/y.
weird though that you almost seem to be alluding to some other peep. total mystery to me; clearly long before my time here
