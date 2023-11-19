@ybjrepnfr oh, your experience reminds me of someone else's, afair she was having a hard time in QEMU. If you have Virtualbox, I'd say try it there, you don't want to be like her . Or Ghost-/FreeBSD in Ventoy bare-metal to check for hardware compatibility, don't expect much with laptops...wi-fi... .

I have mixed feelings about FreeBSD, there has been much controversy in the past about many things, (so there are quite a lot negative write-ups as well ), my main gripe would be the BSD license (and running some Linux software with Linuxulator -Linux is a kernel module there-), but otoh it's a nice nerdy experience and it isn't plagued with flatpaks, snaps, etc of the corp Linux world . Ofc I don't know the state of various DE and programs there, haven't played around with it for a long time.