Potential bug: usb.requestDevice() not working
Hi,
Since a relatively recent update (I think 6.4) usb.requestDevice() seems to be broken. No window prompting the user to select a device appears. For me, earlier in October it still worked.
I've tried searching through release notes to see if anything has changed, or if any similar issues have been reported but I can't find anything.
Something simple like below works for me in other browsers but not in Vivaldi.
<html> <body> <button onclick="button()"> click me </button> <script> function button() { navigator.usb.requestDevice({filters:[]}) } </script> </body> </html>
Is anyone else experiencing the same thing?
Thanks in advance!
DoctorG Ambassador
@itienhoven Yes, i can confirm it.
Thanks for reporting!
Works in Chromium 119 and Edge 119
let me check internal bug tracker if this was reported.
I reported:
VB-101499 "usb.requestDevice fails to show selection popup for device" - confirmed
Thanks for checking and reporting!
What would be the best way for me to follow the progress on it?
@itienhoven Ask me regularly (but not evry day) if you do not see any news here.
Alright, thanks again!
@itienhoven I tried to contact devs some hours ago. Perhaps i will get a answer the next days.
@DoctorG did you receive an answer from the devs?
DoctorG Ambassador
@itienhoven Had not got an answer
But a dev was assigned 1 hour ago to check and fix.
I have this issue also with using zsa.io Oryx to save the firmware to my keyboard. Used to work in Vivaldi before and works with Edge. I'm on macos 13.5.2
@DoctorG could you please let me know the latest status again?
@itienhoven No progress for a fix.