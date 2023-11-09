Hi,

Since a relatively recent update (I think 6.4) usb.requestDevice() seems to be broken. No window prompting the user to select a device appears. For me, earlier in October it still worked.

I've tried searching through release notes to see if anything has changed, or if any similar issues have been reported but I can't find anything.

Something simple like below works for me in other browsers but not in Vivaldi.

<html> <body> <button onclick="button()"> click me </button> <script> function button() { navigator.usb.requestDevice({filters:[]}) } </script> </body> </html>

Is anyone else experiencing the same thing?

Thanks in advance!