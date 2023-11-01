YouTube's ad-blocking crackdown goes global
-
Android Authority reports YouTube is making everyone mad.
https://www.androidauthority.com/youtube-ad-blocker-crackdown-growing-3380809/
https://arstechnica.com/google/2023/11/youtube-tries-to-kill-ad-blockers-in-push-for-ad-dollars-premium-subs/
-
Pesala Ambassador
@edwardp Yes, people are so entitled these days. For decades, they have had everything for free, and now complain about having to skip a few ads, or pay for the Premium service.
Hundreds of thousands of YouTube Content Creators depend on ads or subscriptions to make a living, so ad-blockers are depriving them of income.
I enjoy the free content, and have done for many years, without seeing any ads. Now, I have to use a workaround, or skip a few ads, but I am not complaining. If the workaround stops working, or if the ads annoy me too much, I will just watch content on X or Vimeo, or do something more constructive like create some content of my own.
-
@Pesala said in YouTube's ad-blocking crackdown goes global:
If the workaround stops working, or if the ads annoy me too much, I will just watch content on X or Vimeo, or do something more constructive like create some content of my own.
This is what I think might occur, if YouTube turns off too many users, they will go to other services.
I have watched a couple of videos recently, that had an ad (from a sponsor) in the middle of the video, which an ad-blocker can't stop, but it was possible to skip/fast-forward through it.
-
When you think about what YouTube had in mind (and then google bought, took over, and grew) it's quite insane - a free video sharing platform that anyone in the world can use. Serving video, even with the efficiency of scale costs a lot. They need to make enough money to break even on YouTube or they'll just shut it down (Google have done this time and again to other projects, even successful ones), and that would be culturally damaging.
But the amount of control they have over creative output (from over moderation, under moderation, monetisation, presentation) and wider issues (how much of web technology we have now was driven by their needs) is also insane. It would be better if creative output were more evenly distributed over the whole web. The insistence on making advertising dependent on big data is becoming legally untenable, and even people who accept the necessity of advertising don't really enjoy it. If advertising becomes an unsustainable model, that would be a good time for more distributed web video hosting.
I'm not sure what that would look like though. There are other central hosting platforms, there are distributed models like Peer-Tube. If the choice is between spending on a subscription to one site or pooling resources on a more open collective, I would pick the latter. In any case I have no real ties to YouTube, no login, only RSS subscriptions to a few channels, so I'm fascinated to see what happens next.
-
Additional article:
https://www.extremetech.com/internet/google-expands-youtube-ad-blocker-detection
-
@Pesala, this question is not so simple, it is not about YT putting ads, which it has always done. Previously, content creators could choose if they wanted ads on their videos or not and what type. If they placed ads, YT paid them for the income and received a commission.
But now YT puts ads on the videos, way more as before, whether the author wants it or not and if he didn't want it, he doesn't receive any money for it, leaving YT with all the commission. On many occasions it places also dubious advertisers, as several cases of phishing showed.
This is because Google sees YT as extra income out of necessity after several million-dollar fines in the US and EU, ironically and precisely for these practices.
Before we considered the possibility of allowing ads, disconnecting the adblocker on channels that we wanted to support and not on others. This possibility no longer exists and we have to swallow ads no matter what, even in the most dubious content, or be blocked if we do not pay Premium, so, although we do not see ads, YT still tracks our activity to monetize it.
But as I said before, it will become counterproductive for YT (Cobra effect), by scaring away more and more content creators, who are going to look for other alternatives to upload and monetize the videos and more and more users who begin to use countermeasures, front-ends and adblockers, which before they did not do, which ultimately ends in a drop in income for YT and in poorer quality content.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Catweazle Yes, Google is evil, but it is their house, so follow their rules. If we had any principles, we would not use YouTube, but the content is extensive. X will take years to catch up, but the video is getting better. It is fine for cute cat videos, etc.
As you say, it will likely harm their revenue. If it does, they will try some other tactic. I would suggest setting Premium to $3 a month, so that most users will pay for it.
My house, my rules. Take off your shoes when you come in, unless you're a cop or doing some work on my flat.