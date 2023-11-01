@Pesala, this question is not so simple, it is not about YT putting ads, which it has always done. Previously, content creators could choose if they wanted ads on their videos or not and what type. If they placed ads, YT paid them for the income and received a commission.

But now YT puts ads on the videos, way more as before, whether the author wants it or not and if he didn't want it, he doesn't receive any money for it, leaving YT with all the commission. On many occasions it places also dubious advertisers, as several cases of phishing showed.

This is because Google sees YT as extra income out of necessity after several million-dollar fines in the US and EU, ironically and precisely for these practices.

Before we considered the possibility of allowing ads, disconnecting the adblocker on channels that we wanted to support and not on others. This possibility no longer exists and we have to swallow ads no matter what, even in the most dubious content, or be blocked if we do not pay Premium, so, although we do not see ads, YT still tracks our activity to monetize it.

But as I said before, it will become counterproductive for YT (Cobra effect), by scaring away more and more content creators, who are going to look for other alternatives to upload and monetize the videos and more and more users who begin to use countermeasures, front-ends and adblockers, which before they did not do, which ultimately ends in a drop in income for YT and in poorer quality content.

https://yewtu.be/watch?v=gIHi9yH6UB0